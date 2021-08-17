Yanmar America announced Yanmar Power Solutions distributor Crosspoint Power & Refrigeration LLC has expanded its coverage territory to Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, effective Aug. 1, 2021. Crosspoint also covers Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Yanmar Power Solutions relies on its distributor network to cover sales, parts and service for Yanmar industrial engines, generators and pumps for North America. Each distributor is responsible for providing support for their assigned territory.

A distributor since 1996, Crosspoint Power & Refrigeration LLC has 25 years of experience with Yanmar and Yanmar products.

About Yanmar America Corporation

Yanmar America Corporation, located in Adairsville, Ga., is the regional headquarters of Yanmar Co. Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. Yanmar Co. Ltd., was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world's first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine.

Today, Yanmar is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. Yanmar America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103.

About Crosspoint Power & Refrigeration LLC

Crosspoint Power & Refrigeration LLC offers a highly-knowledgeable sales force for Yanmar Industrial Engines and the other Yanmar Power Solutions product lines, according to the company. It performs retail sales and wholesale distribution of parts and in-branch and field-service support for products. Crosspoint also provides customized solutions for OEMs working with its Indianapolis-based OEM Solution Center. Crosspoint Power & Refrigeration LLC offices are located at 4301 West Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46241 and 3411 W. Coliseum Blvd. Ft., Wayne, IN 46808-1009.

