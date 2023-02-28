Yanmar America, a supplier of compact utility tractors, generators, industrial and marine engines, and compact construction equipment, will be holding its first annual Yanmar Charity Car Show on Saturday, March 25 from 12 to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sequoyah Village Shopping Center in Calhoun, Ga.

Entry categories for the Yanmar Charity Car Show include Best in Show for Cars, Trucks and Bikes; People's Choice; and Kids Choice. Yanmar is now accepting entries into the show. Early registration is $15. To register, visit bit.ly/yanmarcarshow23 and Venmo registration fee to @Yanmar-CharitableFoundation.

The entry fee for registration on the day of the show is $20, cash only.

Proceeds of the benefit will go to the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter in Cartersville. Since 1996, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter has been providing men, women and families with temporary shelter and physical, emotional and spiritual support towards assisting the guests with developing and prioritizing goals for their return to the community as productive members.

Yanmar America's Charitable Foundation builds on previous work with children's charities and is part of its ongoing engagement with the local community, to support people's lives and realize a better future for all. In the past, the company has made donations to Advocates for Children, local school systems, and supported the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter this past Christmas with presents for all the children at the shelter.

For more information, visit yanmar.com/us.

