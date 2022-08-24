Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America presented the donation to Rachel Castillo, president and CEO of Advocates for Children at a ceremony at Yanmar’s Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

Yanmar America has announced a donation to Advocates for Children, a non-profit organization that provides services to children and families who have been the victims of abuse and neglect.

Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America presented the donation to Rachel Castillo, president and CEO of Advocates for Children at a ceremony at Yanmar's Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

"The strength of our community is built on the bonds of our families and our children, and Advocates for Children provides various programs to reduce the incidence of child abuse and make a real, positive impact on families," said Albright. "As a part of the local community, Yanmar America is proud to support society through its volunteer activities and donations."

This donation represents money raised by Yanmar America employees through bake drives, raffles, weekly jeans days, participation in Advocates for Children's own duck derby and other activities.

"Advocates for Children thanks Yanmar America for its generous donation," said Castillo. "The support of our corporate partners is crucial in helping us deliver services to the community."

Yanmar America's cooperation builds on previous work with children's charities and is part of its ongoing engagement with the local community, to support people's lives and realize a better future for all.

For more information about Advocates for Children, visit advochild.org/

