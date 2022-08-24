List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Yanmar America Makes Donation to Georgia's Advocates for Children

Wed August 24, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Yanmar America


Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America presented the donation to Rachel Castillo, president and CEO of Advocates for Children at a ceremony at Yanmar’s Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.
Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America presented the donation to Rachel Castillo, president and CEO of Advocates for Children at a ceremony at Yanmar’s Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

Yanmar America has announced a donation to Advocates for Children, a non-profit organization that provides services to children and families who have been the victims of abuse and neglect.

Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America presented the donation to Rachel Castillo, president and CEO of Advocates for Children at a ceremony at Yanmar's Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

"The strength of our community is built on the bonds of our families and our children, and Advocates for Children provides various programs to reduce the incidence of child abuse and make a real, positive impact on families," said Albright. "As a part of the local community, Yanmar America is proud to support society through its volunteer activities and donations."

This donation represents money raised by Yanmar America employees through bake drives, raffles, weekly jeans days, participation in Advocates for Children's own duck derby and other activities.

"Advocates for Children thanks Yanmar America for its generous donation," said Castillo. "The support of our corporate partners is crucial in helping us deliver services to the community."

Yanmar America's cooperation builds on previous work with children's charities and is part of its ongoing engagement with the local community, to support people's lives and realize a better future for all.

For more information about Advocates for Children, visit advochild.org/




Today's top stories

Lane Construction Extends Austin Toll Road

Flatiron, Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring Inc. Restore Eroding Slopes

FleetWatcher Partners With OnStation to Pinpoint Location of Each Asphalt Load

PowerVac Allows for Excavation Without Vacuum Truck

John Deere Unveils G-tier Compact Wheel Loader Models

Everett Turnpike Widening Project Continues in N.H.

UT-Knoxville to Construct Several New Projects Over Next Few Years

Bottom Line Equipment Announces Major Company Expansion into DFW Metroplex



 

Read more about...

Georgia Philanthropy Yanmar






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA