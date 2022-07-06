Yanmar is primary sponsor of the Todd Gilliland No.38 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang.

Yanmar America Corporation, a leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines, tractors, UTVs and construction equipment, will make its return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway as the primary partner on Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang team.

Yanmar will debut a dynamic new scheme for Gilliland to be on the track during qualifying before the 400-mi. NASCAR Cup Series race.

Gilliland and Yanmar also will spend time early in the week at Truist Park — home of the Atlanta Braves. Gilliland will take in a game with Yanmar, a proud partner of the team. Finally, Gilliland will visit the Yanmar EVO Center that serves as the home to see all Yanmar products in action.

Gilliland will take a hands-on approach to learn more about the Yanmar equipment.

"It's awesome to have Yanmar on our Atlanta car this weekend," said Gilliland. "This is a big weekend for us and them. We are going to meet hundreds of Yanmar employees on Friday and take in a Braves game on Thursday. It is going to be a lot of fun."

Yanmar also is ready for the week ahead with FRM.

"We are proud to be returning to Front Row Motorsports," said Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America Corporation.

"Yanmar has a long involvement in sports teams as a way to realize a society that offers an exciting life filled with rich and fulfilling experiences. Furthermore, there is a significant overlap between our customers and the NASCAR fanbase and this partnership is an avenue for us to increase awareness of the Yanmar brand.

"We look forward to Todd carrying our signature Yanmar red on his car and bring the fans an exciting weekend of racing."

On the track, Gilliland is looking forward to his return to the new Atlanta Motor Speedway racing surface.

"Our first visit to this new Atlanta, nobody knew what to expect," said Gilliland. "Now, we have a better idea going in what the race will look like, how the cars will draft and what we need to do to be better. Overall, we are better today than what we were in March when we raced there. So, it is all good things going back this weekend. We are optimistic."

For more information, visit yanmar.com/us.

