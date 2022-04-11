List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yanmar America Sponsors Atlanta Braves

Mon April 11, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Yanmar America


Yanmar’s advanced SA and YT tractors will be the Braves’ tractors for ground management.

Yanmar America Corporation, a major player in tractors, construction equipment and engines, has announced its sponsorship of the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team, the 2021 Major League Baseball World Series Champions.

"The spirit of baseball acts as a driving force to bring people together in a shared moment of excitement and passion," said Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America Corporation. "Yanmar is extremely proud of this opportunity to partner with the Atlanta Braves and demonstrate our commitment to the sport."

Yanmar will provide its SA series and YT3 series multi-purpose compact tractors for ground management at Truist Park. The compact and versatile tractors will support the Braves' grounds management team as they maintain the grounds to keep them in pristine condition for hometown fans and visitors.

"We are excited to welcome Yanmar America Corporation into Braves Country," said Jim Allen, senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships. "Our grounds crew will have quality Yanmar equipment to keep our field in top form for our team."

As part of the partnership, Yanmar will be able to take advantage of various marketing and promotional activities provided by the Braves.

Yanmar leadership believes there are elements in common between winning a baseball game and delivering value to customers. Yanmar adopts many aspects of the sport into business activities, with the business approach of team-orientation, individual decision making based on team strategy, and unified leadership among managers and leaders to foster team morale.

Yanmar has a long history of sharing in the excitement and power of sport through global sponsorships that include soccer and sailing.

For more information, visit www.yanmar.com/global/about/sports/ and yanmartractor.com.




