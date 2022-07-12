List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Yanmar Announces Opening of New Location in Gainesville, Texas

Tue July 12, 2022 - West Edition #15
Yanmar


(Yanmar photo)
(Yanmar photo)

Yanmar America Corporation has announced the opening of a new regional distribution center in Gainesville, Texas.

The 54,000-sq.-ft. facility will distribute tractors, UTVs and related products to dealers and customers in the Texas market.

"This investment demonstrates Yanmar's continuing commitment to the important Texas market," said Yanmar America President Jeff Albright. "With this new regional distribution center, Yanmar America is committed to offering exceptional purchase and ownership experiences to our customers and we will continue to support our dealer partners to provide parts and service support."

The regional distribution center was opened in cooperation with Yanmar Flagship Dealer "Tractor Bob's" and will distribute Yanmar's versatile, high-quality YM, YT and SA series tractors and the company's Bull and Brahma series UTVs. The center, which will also ship a wide range of tractor attachments and spare parts, is expected to streamline dealer operations by reducing the need to maintain high levels of inventory on-site, while at the same time, significantly reducing lead times for delivery of products to customers.

About Yanmar America Corporation

Yanmar America Corporation, located in Adairsville, Ga., is the regional headquarters of Yanmar Co. Ltd., a global company based in Osaka, Japan. Yanmar Co. Ltd. was established in 1912 and in 1933 became the world's first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, Yanmar is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. For more information, please visit yanmar.com/us.




Today's top stories

Colorado River Constructors Rebuild U.S. 290 in $674M Job

Komatsu, Cummins to Collaborate On Advancing Development of Zero Emissions Mining Haul Trucks

Bomag Americas Remembers Long-Time Team Member Bert DeJong

Ditch Witch MT164 Brings Added Flexibility to Power, Fiber-Optic Job Sites

Werk-Brau Introduces 6-Yd. Bucket for Production Class Excavators

Alabama Plans Move Ahead with Mega Prison Plans Despite Bond Sale Shortfall

Virginia Commonwealth University Plans to Build New Honors Dorms

Big-D Construction, Kitchel Finish $1 Billion Prison Project



 

Read more about...

Business News TEXAS Yanmar






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA