(Yanmar photo)

Yanmar America Corporation has announced the opening of a new regional distribution center in Gainesville, Texas.

The 54,000-sq.-ft. facility will distribute tractors, UTVs and related products to dealers and customers in the Texas market.

"This investment demonstrates Yanmar's continuing commitment to the important Texas market," said Yanmar America President Jeff Albright. "With this new regional distribution center, Yanmar America is committed to offering exceptional purchase and ownership experiences to our customers and we will continue to support our dealer partners to provide parts and service support."

The regional distribution center was opened in cooperation with Yanmar Flagship Dealer "Tractor Bob's" and will distribute Yanmar's versatile, high-quality YM, YT and SA series tractors and the company's Bull and Brahma series UTVs. The center, which will also ship a wide range of tractor attachments and spare parts, is expected to streamline dealer operations by reducing the need to maintain high levels of inventory on-site, while at the same time, significantly reducing lead times for delivery of products to customers.

About Yanmar America Corporation

Yanmar America Corporation, located in Adairsville, Ga., is the regional headquarters of Yanmar Co. Ltd., a global company based in Osaka, Japan. Yanmar Co. Ltd. was established in 1912 and in 1933 became the world's first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, Yanmar is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. For more information, please visit yanmar.com/us.

Today's top stories