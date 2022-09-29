Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, prepares to debut new products at the Equip Exposition Oct. 18 to 21, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

Yanmar Compact Equipment will feature the newly introduced next-generation ViO17-1E mini excavator along with the ViO35-6A and SV40 models. Additionally, ASV's new Yanmar-powered RT-50 and RT-40 Posi-Track loaders will make their tradeshow debut while the MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75 loaders will be showcased at the tradeshow for the first time.

Both brands will be at booth #1142 and will also feature the equipment digging, backfilling and grading in demo area booth #7766D.

"We are thrilled to have both an indoor booth space and a large outdoor demo area to showcase some of our newest additions to the Yanmar CE and ASV lineups," said Regan Meyer, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America marketing manager.

"The new machines and two brands demonstrate how we strive to create equipment that meets the individual needs of our customers and helps take their businesses to new levels. We look forward to showcasing our newest solutions for the industry."

Yanmar Compact Equipment will showcase its next-generation ViO17-1E mini excavator, released in August. The recently updated ViO17-1E offers a 4,023-lb. operating weight and 14.5-hp engine and is best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects.

Like all ViO (Victory over Zero) models, the ViO17-1E features true zero trail swing technology for maximum workplace performance in tight spaces. Yanmar Compact Equipment also will exhibit the company's SV40 model developed specifically for the North American market, as well as the ViO35-6A.

ASV's two new Yanmar-powered models are making their tradeshow debut: the recently introduced RT-50 and RT-40. Both models feature new Yanmar engines that can be serviced at ASV dealers. The machines have also been updated with some of the comfort and visibility features of the larger MAX-Series line. The new Yanmar-powered RT-50 is paired with a powerful 53.8-hp Tier IV, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and utilizes ASV's Posi-Power system for high tractive effort and exceptional pushing and digging power. The compact track loader allows operators to be more productive with high-performance due, in part, to a nimble 58.5-in. width, a 9.1-ft. lift height, a 1,400-lbs. rated operating capacity and a 7.1 mph top speed.

The repowered RT-40 compact track loader includes a more powerful, new 38.2-hp Tier IV, 3-cylinder Yanmar engine­ and is outfitted with ASV's Posi-Power system like its RT-50 counterpart.

ASV's MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75 loaders will be featured at Equip Expo for the first time. These models include a next-generation cab featuring premium 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new touchscreen display and more.

The new RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader features 10 percent more horsepower than the previous titleholder it replaces, ASV's RT-120. This additional power allows it to maintain best-in-class machine performance while operating high-flow attachments.

For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com and www.asvi.com.

Today's top stories