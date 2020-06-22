Yanmar Holdings Approves Changes to Senior Management

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. officially approved the board of directors at the company's shareholders meeting on June 22.

Yanmar Holdings has implemented a business reorganization effective April 1, 2020. Business Unit Companies with their own strengths, together with a Functional Company specializing in autonomous management, will enable dynamic business development for the next 100 years, according to the company.

In this term of personnel changes, Yanmar Holdings is rejuvenating the board with a range of strategic appointments. Under the leadership of the new management, Yanmar Holdings will promote management reforms faster than ever before and respond to changes in the market in order to realize further sustainable growth of the Yanmar Group.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Representative Director — Takehito Yamoaka

Takehito Yamoaka Executive Vice Chairman, Director and Member of the Board — Yasuyuki Yamaoka

— Yasuyuki Yamaoka Representative Director — Shigeru Morimoto

Shigeru Morimoto Director and Member of the Board (CTO) — Osamu Kawatate

Osamu Kawatate Director and Member of the Board (CSO) — Shiori Nagata

— Shiori Nagata Director and Member of the Board (CFO) — Masaya Okawa

— Masaya Okawa Director and Member of the Board (CHRO) — Norimichi Hamaguchi

— Norimichi Hamaguchi Director and Member of the Board (CMO), responsible for Sales & Service — Akihiko Hiraoka

— Akihiko Hiraoka Director and Member of the Board, responsible for Food Business & New Business — Naoki Kobayashi

— Naoki Kobayashi Director and Member of the Board, responsible for Brand — Kiyoyuki Okuyama

— Kiyoyuki Okuyama Director and Member of the Board — Sadao Hirose

— Sadao Hirose Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Kazuhiko Kawamori

— Kazuhiko Kawamori Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Masami Sato

— Masami Sato Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Shotaro Okumura

— Shotaro Okumura Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Tetsuo Masuda

For more information, visit www.yanmar.com.