Yanmar Holdings Approves Changes to Senior Management

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. officially approved the board of directors at the company's shareholders meeting on June 22.
Yanmar Holdings has implemented a business reorganization effective April 1, 2020. Business Unit Companies with their own strengths, together with a Functional Company specializing in autonomous management, will enable dynamic business development for the next 100 years, according to the company.
In this term of personnel changes, Yanmar Holdings is rejuvenating the board with a range of strategic appointments. Under the leadership of the new management, Yanmar Holdings will promote management reforms faster than ever before and respond to changes in the market in order to realize further sustainable growth of the Yanmar Group.
- Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Representative Director — Takehito Yamoaka
- Executive Vice Chairman, Director and Member of the Board — Yasuyuki Yamaoka
- Representative Director — Shigeru Morimoto
- Director and Member of the Board (CTO) — Osamu Kawatate
- Director and Member of the Board (CSO) — Shiori Nagata
- Director and Member of the Board (CFO) — Masaya Okawa
- Director and Member of the Board (CHRO) — Norimichi Hamaguchi
- Director and Member of the Board (CMO), responsible for Sales & Service — Akihiko Hiraoka
- Director and Member of the Board, responsible for Food Business & New Business — Naoki Kobayashi
- Director and Member of the Board, responsible for Brand — Kiyoyuki Okuyama
- Director and Member of the Board — Sadao Hirose
- Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Kazuhiko Kawamori
- Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Masami Sato
- Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Shotaro Okumura
- Supervisory and Audit Board Member — Tetsuo Masuda
