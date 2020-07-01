--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Yanmar Launches New Color Scheme for Compact Equipment Line-up

Wed July 01, 2020 - National Edition
Yanmar



Yanmar America's compact equipment division has launched a new color scheme. All of its excavators, the V4 wheel loader and our tracked carriers are available in the new premium red. The rest of the product lineup will be changed to the new color scheme in the coming months.

In May 2020 Yanmar launched the SV40, the first machine in its family of products in this new red color. The SV40 is a 4-ton class ultra-tight tail swing excavator designed and built specifically to meet the needs of the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Jeff Pate, division manager of Yanmar America's compact equipment division, said, "Yanmar America and its dealers are excited about the color change and the opportunity to differentiate ourselves from the competition. This family of products in a new premium red color scheme gives the owners of Yanmar machinery the same great quality they have come to trust. It's more than a machine – it is an experience."

"This is truly an exciting change for our compact equipment division", said Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America.

"This new look strengthens the sense of unity of our brand and visually reminds our customers that we are committed to remaining true to our core values to provide exceptional customer experience."

The current Yanmar compact equipment product lineup consists of nine excavators, six having true zero tail swing and three ultra-tight tail swing machines; four-wheel loaders and two tracked carriers.

Starting with the launch of the world's first compact excavator in 1968, Yanmar has since expanded its excavator offerings to nine total models. Each excavator is purpose-built to overcome the most challenging conditions, work with an efficient use of power, conserve fuel, and provide exceptional flexibility with the same stability and performance you would expect from more conventional excavators, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.yanmar.com.


