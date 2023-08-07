The 46,000 sq. ft. facility will serve Pacific Northwest dealers, including those in Alaska, with seamless access via the strategic Seattle Port.

Yanmar America Corporation, a provider of tractors, UTVs and industrial equipment, announced the opening of its new regional distribution center (RDC) in Lakewood, Wash.

As the second step in Yanmar's nationwide rollout plan, the 46,000 sq. ft. facility will serve Pacific Northwest dealers, including those in Alaska, with seamless access via the strategic Seattle Port. Yanmar's newest RDC is poised to enhance the dealer-customer experience by ensuring a comprehensive product lineup and expedited product delivery times for customers, the manufacturer said.

The newly constructed center will distribute Yanmar's YM, YT and SA series tractors and the company's Bull and Brahma series UTVs as well as a wide range of attachments. This is expected to streamline dealer operations by minimizing the necessity to maintain high inventory levels on-site. Simultaneously, it will substantially reduce lead times for product delivery to customers, ensuring prompt order fulfillment.

The center's improved inventory management and expedited delivery processes aim to enhance overall operational efficiency for both dealers and customers.

"We are excited to introduce our new regional distribution center in Lakewood," said Jon Richardson, director of Yanmar America's rural lifestyle division. "This facility represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our valued dealers and customers in the Pacific Northwest region. The RDC will enable us to offer a wide range of top-quality equipment and implements, ensuring that our customers have access to the tools they need to for success."

Deliveries to the center commenced on July 11, 2023, with shipments to dealers scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023.

