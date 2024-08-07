Photo courtesy of ASV Powered by a Yanmar engine, the vertical-lift, 74.3-hp VT-75 excels in at-height work, loading trucks and many other tasks in construction and landscaping applications.

ASV, an industry-leading brand of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduced the VT-75 Posi-Track compact track loader.

Powered by a Yanmar engine, the vertical-lift, 74.3-hp machine excels in at-height work, loading trucks and many other tasks in construction and landscaping applications. Filled with a variety of comfort and productivity features and technologies, the midframe compact track loader provides a premium experience while allowing operators to complete more work in more places, according to the manufacturer.

"The VT-75 truly allows our ASV customers to do more," said Peter Ovrebo, product management director — North America, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. "It fits right into the heart of the construction market where operators can make the best use of it. With the combination of its high rated operating capacity, loading capabilities, reliable Yanmar engine and ASV performance, it's a valuable asset for operations big and small."

Power

Projects go more smoothly with the VT-75. The 8,310-lb. compact track loader's Yanmar Tier IV Final diesel engine transmits more power and flow directly to the attachment due to the machine's high-performance hydraulics and direct-drive pumps. A 10-ft. 5-in. lift height combined with a 2,300-lb. rated operating capacity and 6,571-lb. tipping load makes jobs like loading over the side of high dump trucks an easy and productive task.

ASV's well-known Posi-Track rubber track undercarriage provides VT-75 operators with unbeatable traction and mobility all year round, according to the manufacturer. The system includes a suspension made up of two independent torsion axles per undercarriage. These provide a smooth ride over all types of terrain and contribute to a high speed of 9.1 mph.

The flexible track and suspension also mean maximized ground contact and — as a result — more traction and pushing power even in steep, wet, muddy and slippery conditions. A ground pressure of 4.5 psi minimizes turf damage and contributes to more flotation in tricky conditions. The ability to transit over a variety of conditions is emphasized with a 12-in. ground clearance, providing easy passage over large obstacles with less risk of getting stuck.

Photo courtesy of ASV

Performance

Operators can do more year-round with the VT-75's superior performance and productivity-enhancing features. An optional work-tool positioner allows access to a preset attachment angle at the touch of a button, enabling operators to set it for repetitive applications. Similarly, optional return-to-position technology allows a preset for the height of the loader arms. Operators can use the features separately or together, depending on the work. Optional self-leveling technology complements this by automatically leveling the load both while raising the arms and lowering them.

The VT-75 is highly maneuverable and precise due to various optional speed and movement-related features. The model accomplishes grading and tight-space work with ease due to auto 2-speed technology, which provides a seamless transition between low- and high-speed modes. Speed-sensitive ride control adds to that by improving material retention at higher speeds but switching off automatically when conducting slower-moving tasks.

Efficiency is a key feature of the new model. The efficient hydraulic and cooling systems allow the machine to work in more conditions at maximum power, meaning the VT-75 can operate at 100 percent load, 100 percent of the time from minus-40 F to 118 F ambient temperatures.

Comfort, Operator Experience

The MAX-Series VT-75 features a premium operator experience in virtually every way. The cab improves comfort, productivity and safety through a variety of standard features. Premium 360-degree visibility means less effort keeping an eye on the attachment and surroundings, improving both the quality of the work and jobsite safety. Safety is further enhanced with the model's roof escape hatch, one of the first included on a compact track loader.

Operators work in comfort during longer days with intuitive and ergonomic electronic controls. A 7-in. color display consolidates various switches as well as improves access to monitoring tools, the view of the optional backup camera and the ability to keep track of service schedules and history. Additionally, a fully adjustable and suspended seat accommodates more body types, improving comfort.

ASV offers its Yanmar SmartAssist telematics system as an optional feature to change how operators experience their equipment. Machine owners can make use of features ranging from being notified of errors remotely to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. Integrated theft protection helps secure owners' investments, allowing users to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if the machine moves outside of that range.

Serviceability

Built with a Yanmar engine, the VT-75 is convenient to maintain. The machine can be serviced from top to bottom by ASV dealers, minimizing hassle when maintenance is needed.

Additionally, operators spend less time trying to service their machine and more time on the job due to ease-of-access features. These include a swing-out radiator, top hood and side doors that provide access to all sides of the engine compartment, including filters and other daily checkpoints. The machine's cooler also swings out with the door, allowing easy access for cleaning.

Additionally, the VT-75 is designed to last. ASV backs that statement with a 2-year, 2,000-hour warranty that includes the industry's only no-derailment guarantee, as well as covers the tracks for the entire warranty period — something other manufacturers don't offer.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

Today's top stories