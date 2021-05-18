Yanmar has added dealers in Texas, Alabama, California and Washington.

Yanmar Compact Equipment announced the introduction of five new dealers to its network —Carrollton, Texas-based ROMCO Equipment Company with eight locations; Corona, Calif.-based Volvo Construction Equipment & Services with six locations; Montgomery, Ala.-based Stone Equipment Company with one location; Bremerton, Wash.-based Sherlock Equipment Sales with one location; and Wenatchee, Wash.-based Rowe's Tractor with one location.

"Dealers are absolutely vital to our success," said Jeff Pate, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America director of sales. "As the first point of contact with the end user, we need to be able to trust that our dealers have a passion for the Yanmar brand and what it stands for. We are pleased to add new dealer partners who share our values."

The new dealers will offer Yanmar's powerful, dependable and efficient compact excavators, tracked carriers and wheel loaders. This includes the SV40 compact excavator, designed specifically for the North American market and featuring best-in-class power, digging force and lifting capacity.

The SV40 is one of Yanmar's nine excavators purpose-built to overcome the most challenging conditions. The equipment delivers enhanced performance, fuel conservation and flexibility, all backed by Yanmar's 4-year/4,000-hour compact excavator warranty.

Yanmar Compact Equipment dealers also feature the company's tracked carrier lineup. The carriers' durable rubber tracks provide the high-flotation, low ground pressure capability to productively operate in difficult-to-access muddy conditions while minimizing ground disturbance areas.

Additionally, the new dealers will offer customers the company's articulated wheel loaders, featuring premium power and versatility in a compact, nimble package, allowing for easy navigation in tighter spaces. Powered by powerful, yet fuel-efficient, Tier IV Final diesel engines, they lift and move heavy loads with ease, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit Yanmar.com/us/products/construction/.

Today's top stories