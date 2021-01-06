Yoder & Frey has put the wraps on a busy year with two Ohio auctions in December. On Dec. 10, an auction was held at the company's North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, headquarters location and on Dec. 17, Yoder & Frey conducted a fleet renewal auction for Mark Haynes Construction in Norwalk, Ohio.

The North Baltimore auction featured a wide range of equipment, including a variety of backhoes, excavators, skid steer loaders, wheel loaders and paving equipment, along with other equipment and vehicles. The auction drew an enthusiastic crowd of bidders from Ohio and surrounding states on site while generating strong online bidding as well.

The auction in Norwalk for Mark Haynes Construction featured John Deere and Volvo excavators, John Deere dozers and a wheel loader along with Caterpillar, Grove, Ingersoll Rand and Kubota equipment. Mark Haynes Construction was established in 1982 with one man, a bulldozer and a vision. Thirty-four years later, Mark Haynes Construction has become one of Ohio's predominant stream restoration and stream enhancement contractors. While specializing in stream work, the business also performs large mass excavation projects; private and municipal utilities; park and recreation construction; airports; road construction; cast-in-place concrete; and a multitude of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) projects.

Being competitive in the market requires good machinery, which is why Mark Haynes Construction rotates its stock on a regular basis. With Yoder & Frey's reputation for conducting "off-site" auctions for a mix of clients that attract a truly global bidding audience, selecting the auction company to generate sales for a very specialized inventory of equipment was a natural choice for Haynes, the company said.

With more than 300 lots for sale, the auction attracted more than 540 registrations to bid on this sale. Of the 209 first-time bidders, 25 percent were successful in securing winning bids. While this was a local sale, bids were accepted from the United States, United Kingdom, the Middle East, Australia, Canada and eastern Europe. This sale was conducted simultaneously both online and onsite, and despite the inclement weather conditions, strong buyers were in attendance.

Yoder & Frey will head south for its 47th annual auction in Kissimmee, Fla., running Feb. 10 to 13.

CEG