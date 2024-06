Yoder & Frey was back to business June 6, 2024, at its Kissimmee, Fla., location.

A big crowd turned out to bid on a substantial lineup of machines, trucks, trailers, support equipment and a whole lot more on a warm central Florida day. Many of the Yoder & Frey regulars made the trek to the sale site. Online bidding was brisk, as well. CEG

Today's top stories