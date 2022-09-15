The Yoder & Frey Kissimmee auction sale site was as busy as ever on Aug. 31 for the late summer sale. Many of the Yoder & Frey "regulars" traveled to Kissimmee, Fla., to bid on some quality machines, and the local Florida contractors and dealers came out in droves as well. The August heat was a perfect match for the hot fast-paced bidding on a great line up of machines, support equipment and miscellaneous lots. CEG

