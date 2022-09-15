List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yoder & Frey Holds Late Summer Auction at Facility in Kissimmee, Fla.

Thu September 15, 2022 - Southeast Edition #19
CEG


The Yoder & Frey Kissimmee auction sale site was as busy as ever on Aug. 31 for the late summer sale. Many of the Yoder & Frey "regulars" traveled to Kissimmee, Fla., to bid on some quality machines, and the local Florida contractors and dealers came out in droves as well. The August heat was a perfect match for the hot fast-paced bidding on a great line up of machines, support equipment and miscellaneous lots. CEG

As the auction items got larger, so did the crowds in attendance who were vying to get those sought-after machines that are in limited supply in the marketplace. (CEG photo)
Golf carting around the lot looking for the next machine of interest are Jim Maggard (L) of Lake Wales, Fla., and Ted Gleave, of Kitto Sheds & Equipment, Lake Hamilton, Fla. (CEG photo)
Richard Wojtkowski (L) and Chase Wojtkowski of Pittsfield Lawn & Tractor, based in Pittsfield, Mass., are regular Yoder & Frey auction attendees and know exactly the kind of high-quality machines they travel to bid on. (CEG photo)
Wrapping up his inspection of a super-nice John Deere 524L wheel loader is Tim Winters of Tractor Service Inc., Arcadia, Fla. (CEG photo)
Melvin Ruiz (in cab) and Eric Jaoel of Puerto Rico thoroughly test the overall operation of one of several Cat backhoe-loaders of interest. (CEG photo)
Before bidding on this Bobcat E50 Long Arm model mini-excavator, Dan Smith (L) and David Smith of Double Or Nothing Towing, based in Sidney, Maine, are measuring out what they would be getting for their investment. (CEG photo)
Deep in discussion on how a Komatsu PC50mr mini-excavator performs during a quick inspection are Edward Stilp (L) and Nathan Hill of Hill Bros. Excavation, Hartly, Del. (CEG photo)
The temps were high at the auction, but these two Yoder & Frey staffers didn’t miss a beat in getting some final bids from the onsite registered bidders. (CEG photo)
This happy buyer looks forward to getting his new Cat 416F2 backhoe-loader shipped to his operations in Puerto Rico. (CEG photo)




