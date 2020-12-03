Yoder & Frey, auctioneers of heavy construction and agricultural equipment and the founders of the Kissimmee Winter Auction, is preparing for its biggest sale of the year, scheduled for Feb. 10 to 13, 2021, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Following a successful year, with exceptional consignments of first class heavy construction inventory selling well at all sales throughout 2020, consignors are now committing to the upcoming Yoder & Frey in February 2021 at Florida #47.

With a growing inventory of heavy construction machinery, dump trucks, dozers, telehandlers, buckets and attachments, as well as commercial vehicles and a large compliment of diesel engines, Yoder & Frey is inviting more consignors who want to turn their stock into cash.

The Yoder & Frey format for Florida #47 will be a live sale, with three rings and a live ramp with buyers able to personally inspect any of the pieces of equipment catalogued pre-sale. Yoder & Frey will be insisting all visitors attending adhere to all standard Covid standard guidelines in place at that time.

With continued expansion following the merger in 2017 with Europe's leading auctioneers, the Euro Auctions Group, Yoder & Frey is gaining a reputation for global reach as well as providing excellent "home market" support. A new sales team and network of territory managers who cover the entire United States are able to provide tailored advice to consignors wishing to sell, as well as assisting buyers who may be first-timers.

As part of the Euro Auctions Group, Yoder & Frey now markets to an international buyer base, not just in the United States, but in 95 countries around the globe, resulting in an increase in online bidding at all sales, with 50 percent of all bids placed via the internet.

"Throughout 2020 Yoder & Frey have continued to deliver a full program of auctions, including many high-profile 'off site' sales for specialist coal and general mining companies, general contracting and rental roll-out auctions," said Peter Clarke, founder and CEO of Yoder & Frey.

"In addition, we are seeing an increase in the quantity and diversity of equipment being consigned to our auctions, attracting new consignors, increasing bidder turnout, resulting in our auctions achieving record hammers. Our customers like our culture, our can-do attitude, the fact we care about our consignors and buyers, and that we do go the extra mile at all sales."

For more information or to preregister for the auction, visit www.yoderandfrey.com.