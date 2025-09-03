Skanska completes $137M SR 71/91 Interchange project, improving traffic flow and access in Southern California. New ramps, lanes and environmental considerations enhance one of the region's busiest highway interchanges. Construction began in 2023 and achieved substantial completion in 2025.

Skanska photo The State Route 71/91 Interchange Improvement Project is substantially complete.

Global construction and development firm Skanska announced the substantial completion of the State Route 71/91 Interchange Improvement Project in Southern California.

Skanska was awarded the $137 million project by the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) to reconstruct the SR 71/91 interchange, one of the most congested corridors in Southern California.

"The completion of this project delivers a new direct connector from eastbound SR-91 to SR-71, significantly improving traffic flow at one of the region's busiest highway interchanges," said James Bailey, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil's West Coast operations. "The success of the project was driven by our commitment to safety while working in challenging conditions adjacent to active freeways. Thanks to the skilled project team and close coordination with RCTC and Caltrans, we were able to overcome numerous challenges and deliver effective solutions."

The construction of the project included:

• completion of a new direct connector ramp to improve access to the State Route 71/91 Interchange and align the entrance ramp from Green River Road;

• replacement of a single-lane connector between eastbound 91 and northbound 71 with a two-lane ramp and the addition of an eastbound 91 auxiliary lane;

• installation of cast-in-drilled hole concrete piles — up to 120 ft. long and 13 ft. in diameter; and

• environmental considerations, including the protection of bobcat, coyote, fairy shrimp, nesting birds, bat and rattlesnake habitats.

Construction on the project began in March 2023, and the team reached substantial completion in June 2025.

Today's top stories