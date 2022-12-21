Young Trucks has recently completed the required training and facility upgrades to become the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Ohio.

Volvo Trucks North America has expanded its network of Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealers into Ohio, announcing that Young Trucks, a fourth generation, family-owned dealership, has recently completed the required training and certification program.

The designation signifies that the dealership is ready to support customers around its Canton, Ohio, location who are interested in adding Volvo VNR Electric trucks to their local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution routes.

"Adding our tenth state to the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer network is the perfect way to close out a year that has seen significant expansion of the electromobility ecosystem that is necessary to support battery-electric trucks," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

"Our dealerships play a critical role for fleets in every stage of the transition to battery-electric trucks — from selecting the right vehicle configuration to securing incentive funding when available, and then ensuring customers can maximize their uptime once the trucks are deployed."

Two of Young Trucks' technicians have completed Volvo Trucks' hands-on training course that demonstrates how to safely maintain and repair electric drivetrains and components. Additionally, the dealership has invested in the necessary diagnostic tools for its maintenance bays, and its service team has been outfitted with the personal protective equipment necessary to work with high-voltage systems.

Young Trucks has dedicated one service bay for battery-electric trucks with plans to expand as adoption of the Volvo VNR Electric truck increases in the region.

Young Trucks opted to utilize a portable 50 kW Heliox charger to support charging its customers' Volvo VNR Electric trucks. The portable charger provides the flexibility to move it to other bays, as needed. In addition, the charger has lower power requirements, enabling the dealership to use its existing electrical service and fast-track its infrastructure deployment timeline.

To ensure peak vehicle uptime, performance and productivity, the Volvo Gold Contract — Volvo Trucks' premier service offering for the VNR Electric — includes 24/7 monitoring with remote diagnostics and software downloading, scheduled and preventative maintenance, towing, and vehicle repair, including the vehicle's lithium-ion batteries and the complete electromobility system.

Each of the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers maintains a stock of key parts and components for the VNR Electric model to minimize service times and quickly get customers back on the road.

"We have continued to focus on the road ahead and introducing battery-electric truck sales and service into our product and service offering was a natural next step for Young Trucks. We already service commercial trucks powered by various fuel types and technologies and adding battery-electric trucks to the mix allows us to further provide our customers with an array of solutions to suit their unique operating needs," said Ryan Young, dealer principal, Young Trucks.

"Our leasing and rental company, Young Leasing, ordered its first Volvo VNR Electric truck to utilize as a rental unit for area fleet customers. This truck will also serve as a demo vehicle for local fleets, enabling them to experience firsthand the power and performance of the Volvo VNR Electric in their real-world routes."

Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada, with numerous dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications in 2023.

For more information, visit www.volvotrucks.us/trucks/vnr-electric/

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

