Crushing limestone with the Rockster R900 impact crusher from 0-500 mm feeding size to 0-32 mm final end-product.

Zekovic Company, located in a small town of Žabljak, in a mountainous north-western part of Montenegro, has purchased a second Rockster R900 impact crusher.

"Due to our business expansion, there has been a need for a second crusher. It was an easy decision to invest in another Rockster. Since 2009, our long-lasting relationship is more like family than business, plus the R900 is our ideal machine and does exactly what we need," the company said.

Zekovic Company is based in the middle of Durmitor mountain region, in the highest situated town in Balkan called Žabljak. As one of the largest construction companies in Montenegro, with apprioximately 40 employees, the firm's main area of operation is building construction as well as maintenance and development of road infrastructure.

The company has recently undertaken a large project of building a hotel in the middle of mountainous Durmitor. The task does not only require a know-how but also the machinery that can handle such a workload.

At this point, CEO Lazar Zekovic knew that investing in a new Rockster R900 with a screening system would meet his expectations, offer new business opportunities, and provide quality solutions.

Top Customer Service

It was in 2009 when the company purchased its first R900 impactor and the reason why choose another Rockster crusher has now hasn't changed since – compact, easy to transport and first-class service. Due to a hard terrain and at times difficult roads on a high altitude, the importance of easy transport, fast loading and unloading time is of outmost pertinence.

"I can load and unload the crusher in no time. With a remote radio controller, it feels like operating a toy. It is that simple," said Zekovic.

Because of optimal transport dimensions and weight, there is no need for special transport permits, which keeps the transport costs to a minimum.

"This is perhaps one of the biggest reasons why we chose to stay with Rockster and how we have built such a strong relationship," Zekovic said.

"Every question or any problem that we might have had, has been solved in no time. Vojo [Rockster service technician] has been servicing and maintaining the machine regularly, so we did not have any problems. We solved many issues over the phone. It has been very efficient and the fact that we can rely on Vojo means a lot."

This is precisely why Zekovic Company has invested in another Rockster R900 track-mounted impact crusher. This time with a screenbox and a return belt.

Better Roads, Growing Tourism

Concrete is one of the most needed products for the Zekovic Company and the brand new R900 is the driving horse responsible for crushing limestone to meet the needs of concrete production.

Limestone is processed with a feeding size of 0-500 mm, and the end-product is 0-32 mm. The final product is later screened into standard fractions of 0-4 mm, 4-8 mm, 8-16 mm and 16-32 mm.

"Currently we are building a brand-new hotel in the middle of Durmitor and the Rockster crusher is exactly the machine we know. We are also working on maintaining and improving a few roads in the area because what's the point of building a hotel when you cannot get to it," said Zekovic.

Flexible, Efficient

"Our first R900 was without a screenbox and return belt, but the new one is equipped with a screening system that gives us enormous flexibility. It just makes a big difference. To be able to crush and screen in one pass and get a defined end-product enables us to expand our contract crushing business and offer our customers exactly what they need," said Zekovic.

The screening system consists of the RS83, which is a strong, compact and circular vibrating screen, as well as the RB75 return belt. Both ensure optimal production of 100 percent defined end-product.

Coupled with a low transport weight and the possibility to interchange crushing chambers from impact to jaw crusher within hours (The Original Rockster Duplex System), it presents an ideal solution for a variety of crushing and/or recycling projects, the company said.

