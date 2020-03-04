Ziegler Cat Demonstrates Next-Gen Machines at Minnesota, Iowa Events

Despite the cold weather, Ziegler Cat held two indoor winter demo events in Minnesota and Iowa. Both demonstration events were hosted at local Equestrian centers. The facilities, approximately 150 x 300 ft., allowed customers to operate Cat's new equipment through different obstacles and challenges.

These indoor demo events invited customers and operators to come out and experience the Next Generation of Cat mini and small excavators. These events also featured the Cat 301.7 micro excavator and the 306 and 310 Next Gen excavator, as well as the prototype of the upcoming Cat 313 small excavator that will be featured at ConExpo 2020. Ziegler also featured the newest D3 series compact track and skid steer loaders. The D3 Series machines offer exceptional versatility, flotation, traction and stability over a wide range of conditions and terrains.

The Ziegler team also showcased other products and services, including their new line of Massey Ferguson tractors, Rental Services capabilities, the Cat UTV and a variety of attachments and Trimble technology solutions.

In spite of the slower winter months, Ziegler welcomed more than 400 attendees and more than 150 different companies to ensure customers are ready to hit the ground running this working season.