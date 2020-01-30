--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

2019 Sees Continued Strong Performance at Volvo Construction Equipment

Thu January 30, 2020 - National Edition
Volvo


Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) gave a strong performance in 2019, delivering another record set of annual financial results and growing market share in the world's largest construction market, China. For the full year the company saw sales rise 5 percent, despite a slight sales dip in the fourth quarter.

In Q4 2019, net sales decreased by 3 percent. Operating income corresponded to an operating margin of 9.8 percent. Earnings were positively impacted by currency movements.

For the full year net sales increased by 5 percent. Adjusted operating income corresponded to an operating margin of 13.4 percent.

Market Conditions

Demand in Europe improved during the fourth quarter, and was up 6 percent by the end of November, helped by continued growth in Germany, Italy, France and Russia. North America also was up by 6 percent over the same period in 2018, helped by greater demand for larger equipment, while South America saw a gain of 17 percent, driven mostly from growth in Brazil. Excluding China, Asian markets were down by 11 percent compared to last year. The Chinese market itself continued to grow, and was up 8 percent, with increased demand for both excavators and wheel loaders.

Orders and Deliveries

During the fourth quarter of 2019 Volvo CE saw net order intake increase by 6 percent, driven by good demand for SDLG branded machines in China and Russia. Order intake in Europe declined by 5 percent, despite a strong increase in Russia. Due to dealers restocking, North America saw order intake jump by 40 percent. In Asia (excluding China), order intake was down by 17 percent, while in China it was up by 14 percent. Volvo CE continues to gain market share in both wheel loaders and excavators in China.

Deliveries increased by 4 percent during the fourth quarter 2019, again boosted by higher volumes in China and Russia on SDLG products.

"2019 was another year of good performance on several levels," said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. "We gained market share in the larger equipment category in North America and in Europe saw good developments in sales, operating income and cash flow. Asia has had its challenges, but in China we see encouraging market share growth in large excavators and wheel loaders, which is good to see."

In February 2020 Volvo CE will start taking orders for both electric compact wheel loaders and compact excavators. Serial production is planned for Q3 2020.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.


 

Read more about...

Business News Volvo Volvo Construction Equipment