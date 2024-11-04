List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    2025 CGA Conference & Expo Opens Registration On Nov. 6

    Registration for the 2025 CGA Conference & Expo opens Nov. 6, marking CGA's 25th anniversary. The event in Orlando from April 7-10 will feature industry experts, innovative educational sessions, and a large exhibitor hall, celebrating past successes and mapping the future of underground utility damage prevention.

    Mon November 04, 2024 - National Edition
    Common Ground Alliance


    Common Ground Alliance logo

    Common Ground Alliance (CGA), a national association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, announced that registration for the 2025 CGA Conference & Expo will officially open on Nov. 6.

    In 2025, CGA will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, making the upcoming conference an important milestone.

    Attendees will come together to commemorate a quarter century of CGA and will be "looking forward to looking back" on the progress achieved.

    The CGA Conference & Expo will take place April 7-10, 2025, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. The conference, the world's largest underground damage prevention event, brings together industry experts and decision-makers for a week of collaboration to address the top issues associated with underground utility damage and the innovative solutions to protect them.

    Conference attendees will engage in educational and action-oriented programming, including roundtable discussions, innovative presentations, interactive breakout sessions and networking events. Attendees also will have the opportunity to explore the exhibit hall, spanning 100,000 sq. ft. and showcasing more than 80 exhibitors.

    "The CGA annual conference is always an exciting week for our members, but next year's event will be momentous as we commemorate 25 years of collaborative and mission-driven work," said CGA President and CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle. "We are ‘looking forward to looking back' at the progress we've made over the years, and the innovations that will drive the future of the damage prevention industry."

    Last year's conference, which took place in Colorado Springs, attracted 1,400 damage prevention leaders across 16 key industries, including leading utilities, state 811 call centers, oil and gas pipeline, construction, insurance, equipment manufacturing and underground locating technology companies.

    For more information, visit www.CGAConference.com.




