The 3rd Annual Werk-Brau Golf Classic raised over $100,000 for Construction Angels, benefiting families of fallen construction workers in Ohio. Contractors, sponsors and volunteers came together for a successful event featuring a hole-in-one, unique contests and generous donations from industry supporters. The event showcased the construction industry's commitment to giving back, with funds going towards immediate financial support and grief counseling for families of those lost in construction accidents.

Werk-Brau photo The team of George J Igel scored a hole-in-one to claim a $10,000 prize.

The Golf Gods smiled on the 3rd Annual Werk-Brau Golf Outing to benefit Construction Angels, as the weather was great, smiles were plenty and there were many memorable shots (good and bad) — including a hole-in-one.

Best of all, more than $100,000 was raised to aid families of fallen construction workers in Ohio. It was a beautiful day for golf and networking at the third annual event, which was held at Pinnacle Golf Club in Grove City, Ohio. The sold-out field of 32 foursomes included contractors across the state — from small operations to nationally known companies like Kokosing, Miller Brothers, George J. Igel, Ronyak Paving and The Shelly Company as well as construction suppliers and those allied to the industry.

In addition to the low score medalist honors, the day's festivities included a "closest to the pin" contest, as well as a unique putting contest — using a compact excavator fitted with a Werk-Brau Tiltrotator and a one-of-a-kind Werk-Brau putter head attachment.

"Wow — a huge shoutout to everyone who made today such a resounding success," said Werk-Brau regional manager and golf outing chairman Neil Recker. "Once again, the construction industry showed up big time! Thanks to the golfers, sponsors, customers, partners and volunteers who made it a great day. Many Ohio families of fallen construction workers will be helped because of you!"

The team from Rudd Equipment took home medalist honors with a 56 in the closely contested scramble format, while the team of George J Igel scored a hole-in-one to claim the $10,000 prize. The raffle included many summer essentials including grills, coolers, unique dining experiences and more.

Special thank you goes out to Platinum Angel Sponsors, Murphy Tractor, Alta Equipment, Ronyak Paving and The Shelly Company.

Additional sponsors from across the state and throughout the industry supporting the event included Exact Crane & Equipment Corp., National Tube Supply, R & J Cylinder and Machine, IC-Fluid Power, Ritchie Brothers, Purple Wave Auction, Jarrett Logistics, ARIS GET LLC, O.F. Machining, Chicago Tube & Iron, Valley Tool and Manufacturing, Trucco Construction, Leeco Steel, Columbus Equipment, Southeastern Equipment, Reco Equipment, NPK Construction, Kalida Truck Equipment, Stoepfel Drilling, Black Cat Wear Parts, Bailey, Wahl Marketing Communications, Hylant, Surety Bonds and Clouse Construction.

National Sponsors of Fallen Angels include Advanced Drainage Systems, J. Alexander Law, John Deere, Dobbs Equipment, United Rentals, Friedman Legal, SimForMotion, Core & Main, Total Teks Group, Flagger Force, Wirtgen Group, GRH, U.S. Pipe, Heritage Construction & Materials, Werk-Brau, Case Construction, PSS Industrial Group, Bomag Fayat Group, Linder and American Traffic Safety Services Foundation.

Construction Angels is a non-profit organization that provides immediate financial support and grief counseling to the children and spouse when a construction worker suffers a fatality on the job site. They are financially supported by many companies, organizations, unions and construction associations within the industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated there are 7.2 million people working in the construction industry with projected steady growth over the next 10 years. OSHA reports there are well over 5,000 work site deaths each year in the United States, more than 20 percent are in the construction industry. This is approximately 4.5 construction workers killed per working day in the United States

"Huge thank you to the entire Werk-Brau team for another awesome event," said Kristi Gibbs, Construction Angels CEO and founder/national executive director. "They really got the construction industry to show up and show out. Your hard work and dedication mean so much to the Ohio families that we serve. We are so grateful for your support and look forward to the years to come!"

For more information, visit constructionangels.us/.

