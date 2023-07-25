The 2023 Trailer for a Cause: an FT-3 utility trailer.

Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its 11th annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization. Pockets of Hope is the 2023 recipient.

Every day, children are rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment. These children are confused, scared and desperate for security and comfort after being separated from family, home and possessions.

Pockets of Hope provides backpacks filled with essential and comfort items like socks, blankets, combs, etc., for these children as they enter foster care. Felling Trailers wants to help generate awareness about Pockets of Hope, the work it does, the children it serves, and the hope and security its backpacks provide to children. Thus, Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers, custom "Hope Blue" with custom green pinstriping and bares the Pockets of Hope emblem.

An online auction of the trailer will run for five days: Sept. 11 through Sept. 15. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined to support Pockets of Hope by sponsoring the trailer build, from lighting to tires to decking.

The 2023 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood (Blackwood), Demco and Pacific Rim. One hundred percent of the winning bid will benefit Pockets of Hope.

Pockets of Hope provides children, teenagers and young adults (ages birth to 21) with comfort items they can call their own. These are everyday items that many of us take for granted, such as pajamas, shampoo, a tooth brush and more. For the recipients, these are more than a backpack; they represent hope and comfort that there are people who care. Whether received when going to a new foster home in the midst of the night or after an incident that has brought them to the CAC (Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center), they provide each recipient a light of hope that there is good out there.

The Trailer for a Cause auction will start on Sept. 11 at noon, running for five days, ending Sept. 15 at noon. The online auction can be viewed at https://www.felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/. Arrangements are to be made for pick up at Felling Trailers' manufacturing facility or delivery (freight extra).

For more information about the Pockets of Hope, visit www.pocketsofhope.org.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories