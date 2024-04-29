Photo courtesy of Takeuchi The Alta Equipment Company location at 32166 Blue Star Highway in the Tallahassee suburb of Midway will now carry Takeuchi’s full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental.

Takeuchi-US has added a new Alta Equipment Company branch in Tallahassee, Fla., to its growing North American dealer network. This is Alta's ninth construction equipment Florida location and its first in Tallahasee.

The Alta Equipment Company location at 32166 Blue Star Highway in the Tallahassee suburb of Midway will now carry Takeuchi's full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental. This additional location also will offer replacement parts and serve as an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center for customers throughout the surrounding area.

"Tallahassee is a pivotal market for Alta Equipment, embodying growth and opportunity in the Florida Panhandle," said Chris Waters, branch manager of Alta Equipment. "We're excited to showcase Takeuchi's equipment in this new region. With our company-wide commitment to excellence, we plan to elevate the customer experience and exceed expectations in this dynamic market. From construction to landscaping and beyond, our wide range of equipment ensures that every job is done with precision and power."

Alta began in 1984 with a single location in Detroit and has grown to 80 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. The company cites service as its primary focus backed by an unwavering commitment to helping customers having confidence in their equipment to help them achieve their goals.

"Alta Equipment Company is an outstanding company, and we're very pleased that they're now representing the Takeuchi line at this new location in Florida," said Eric Wenzel, regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "Their dedication to service is backed by many years of expertise, helping their customers get the right equipment solutions for their unique needs. We're excited to help them introduce Takeuchi to new customers in the Tallahassee metro area."

For more information, visit altg.com and takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories