Bill Cummings (L) and Aaron Brown stand in front of a newly delivered Link-Belt 245 X4 Spin Ace excavator in front of Norris Sales Company’s Conshohocken, Pa., location.

Norris Sales Company Inc. has announced further investment into its sales operation to better serve the needs of the Philadelphia area construction and contractor market.

As of Feb. 1, Bill Cummings has been promoted to the role of director of sales. Aaron Brown has returned to the organization in the role of sales manager, helping to oversee the company's efforts across its territories of southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

"I am excited for my new role as the sales manager at Norris Sales," said Brown. "I look forward to working with the sales team to increase customer satisfaction, promoting key manufacturers and continuing to build strong customer relationships."

In addition to Brown's previous experience at Norris Sales as a sales representative, he brings more than 20 years of outside sales and account management expertise from firms such as Grainger, Nestle, The Blueprint Corporation.

Joining the company's sales team in 1992, Cummings has not only helped grow the business but further develop a culture of putting the needs of the customer first. As a member of the senior management team he will be integral to helping guide the future growth and direction of Norris Sales Company.

"I welcome Aaron Brown back to Norris Sales Company and am proud to help drive the continued success of the organization in my new role," said Cummings. "I believe with Aaron's dedication and expertise our sales team is well positioned to better serve our customers as we help them overcome whatever challenges face them on their job site."

Customers count on Norris Sales Company, a Women's Business Enterprise certified organization, to deliver solutions and expertise from leading manufacturers like Takeuchi, Gehl, Link-Belt, Toro, JLG, Diamond Products, Honda, Sullivan-Palatek, Bomag, Multiquip and more. With this announcement the company will continue to improve the collaboration between the sales, service and product procurement teams to maintain the highest standards of service excellence to help its customers them succeed on their most daunting projects.

For information, call the Conshohocken, Pa., location at 610/279-5777 or the Sicklerville, N.J., location at 856/740-1400, or visit NorrisSales.com.

Today's top stories