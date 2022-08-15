Associated Builders and Contractors announced the members of its third annual Tech Alliance — a consortium of firms that create construction technology and innovative solutions for ABC contractor members, the majority of which primarily perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors.

"These technology and innovation allies of ABC are leaders in the construction innovation space and align with our strategic plan of ensuring our members become safer, more profitable and equipped to win more work," said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of construction technology and innovation.

"The world-class products, education and dialogue the Tech Alliance companies deliver to ABC members will help transform the design, build and delivery process."

Consisting of 14 companies, the Tech Alliance leverages technology resources to help ABC members develop people, win work and deliver work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.

The Tech Alliance introduces small and mid-sized contractors and subcontractors to construction technology solutions for bidding, billing, building information modeling, compliance, total equipment management, customer relationship management, field collaboration, job costing, jobsite monitoring, preconstruction, project management, safety analytics, security, service software, subcontractor management and time tracking, among others.

Tech Alliance companies also will collaborate on resources for ABC members, including beta testing, free technology programs and educational webinars, and provide ABC's 68 chapters with access to technology products used by in the field by ABC contractor members.

The 2022-2023 Tech Alliance members are Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Field Control Analytics, KPA, OpenSpace, Procore, Safesite, Safety Evolution, Sage, Smartapp. com, SmartBuild, SubHQ and Tenna.

In addition to the Tech Alliance, ABC's Tech Marketplace is continuing to grow its offering for ABC members. The Tech Marketplace is comprised of companies that provide construction technology and innovative digital solutions for ABC contractor members at a discount to advance and grow their technology strategies, offerings and abilities.

ABC's Construction Technology and Innovation Committee helps guide future Tech Alliance and Tech Marketplace partnerships, collaborating with the overall technology community and assisting ABC contractors by meeting the needs of a 21st workforce, business model and overall construction industry.

For more information, visit abc.org/TechAlliance and abc.org/TechMarketplace.

Today's top stories