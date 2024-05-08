Photo courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation Officials break ground on April 22 on the approximately $300 million ElevateT3 project.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined federal and airline partners on April 22 to break ground on the approximately $300 million ElevateT3 project, a massive investment in the airport's aging terminal facilities supported by $90 million in grant funding from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

"Today marks a significant step forward in redefining the travel experience at O'Hare International Airport through the ElevateT3 project," said Johnson. "This transformative initiative not only boosts our infrastructure but also strengthens Chicago's position as a global aviation leader, due to substantial support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

"Supported by funding from the Biden-Harris Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Terminal 3 Improvements will include the latest technology, provide enhanced energy efficiencies and reduced emissions," said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin. "This project will have a significant impact on the people who travel in and out of Chicago O'Hare and change the lives of those in the Chicago community as a whole."

ElevateT3 is a key pillar of O'Hare 21, Chicago's vision to transform the country's best-connected airport into an efficient and accessible international gateway for the 21st century. The construction work will upgrade customer amenities; improve security screening and airport operations; expand accessibility for passengers with disabilities at Terminal 3; and includes the following components:

The reconfiguration of two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints into a single screening area, providing space for modern and more efficient equipment

An expanded passenger corridor between Concourse K and Concourse L, tripling the current corridor's width.

The expansion of the holdroom space at Gates K1 and L2A

A reconfigured baggage claim area and other upgrades to the terminal's baggage facilities and systems that provide sortation for departing passenger baggage

The development of approximately 10,000 sq. ft. of new concessions and amenity spaces

Renovated restrooms and a new family restroom

Other renovations of the terminal's interior and exterior structures and systems

Part of the $300 million project will be financed by BIL through two competitive grant awards announced over the past two years — a 2023 grant valued at $50 million and a 2024 grant totaling $40 million. Each amount was the largest single grant awarded to any airport in America through the Airport Terminal Program over the past two years. The balance of the Terminal 3 upgrade will be paid for by previously allocated federal funds and airline rates and charges.

Construction work will be performed by COT3 as Construction Manager At-Risk (CMAR). The company is a joint venture of Clark Construction and W.E. O'Neil, and outreach work on available bid packages for the Terminal 3 improvements project began in late 2023. Upcoming bid opportunities can be found at ord21.com/bids.

A key component of the ElevateT3 project is the continued commitment of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) to employment, education and training opportunities for entrepreneurs and young people from diverse backgrounds. This includes the Bid & Resource Center at O'Hare, which alongside the CDA's Workforce Development team, partners with local, community-based organizations to provide resources across Chicago's 77 community areas, hosting career expos, visiting neighborhood events, and establishing unique and emerging partnerships with City Colleges of Chicago and Chicago Public Schools.

The project is expected to last for just more than three years, with an anticipated completion date of summer 2027. Construction will take a phased approach to allow continuous operations throughout Terminal 3 during construction. Additional components of the O'Hare 21 capital program continue to proceed. Initial work to prepare for future satellite concourses launched in spring 2023.

For more information, visit ord21.com.

