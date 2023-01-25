ABC Pennsylvania praised newly elected Gov. Josh Shapiro for making the commitment to remove barriers to entry for employment, creating opportunity and prosperity for all businesses and employees in Pennsylvania.

In his inaugural speech and in comments after his first executive order, the Governor set a tone of bi-partisanship and a willingness to listen to all points of view to create the environment for all to thrive in the Commonwealth.

"We look forward to working with Governor Shapiro and will look to his leadership to create equity in the construction industry. As a fellow Montgomery County native, I know the Governor understands the playing field and how to level it." said Joe Perpiglia, president and CEO of the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.

"With a shortage of workers in our industry, as well as our aging workforce, we look forward to working with Governor Shapiro to enact criminal justice reform and support his vision for training that will up-skill the underemployed. These effort areas will improve the lives of Pennsylvanians and add to the prosperity of all businesses located in the Commonwealth," said David Sload, president and CEO of the Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.

"As newly elected Governor, we are pleased to see Josh Shapiro make a strong commitment at his inaugural speech towards fair practices that will foster a level playing field for employment. His push for opportunity and advancement for all employers and employees of the Commonwealth is a praiseworthy goal that we look forward to advancing through his guidance and leadership," said Justin Erdner, president of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.

For more information, visit abc.org.

Today's top stories