Crews set off a chain of carefully placed explosives May 13 to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, and with a boom and a splash, the mangled steel trusses came crashing down into the Patapsco River below.

The explosives flashed orange and let off plumes of black smoke upon detonation, the Associated Press reported. The longest trusses toppled away from the grounded Dali container ship and slid off its bow, sending a wall of water splashing back toward the vessel.

It marked a major step in freeing the Dali, which has been stuck among the wreckage since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's support columns shortly after leaving its moorings in Baltimore on March 26.

Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, had chartered the Dali for a planned trip from Baltimore to Sri Lanka, but the ship did not get far. Its crew sent a mayday call saying they had lost power and had no control of the steering system. Minutes later, the ship rammed into the bridge.

The resulting collapse killed six construction workers and halted most maritime traffic through Baltimore's busy port. The controlled demolition will allow the Dali to be refloated and restore normal traffic through the port, which will provide relief for thousands of dock workers, truckers and small business owners who have seen their jobs impacted by the closure.

State and federal officials have commended the salvage crews and other members of the cleanup operation who helped recover the remains of the six workers killed.

All of the victims were Latino immigrants who came to the United States for job opportunities. They were filling potholes on an overnight shift when the bridge was destroyed.

Bridge Demolition is Just One Step in a Process

Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps photo

Officials told the AP that the detonation went as planned. The next step in the dynamic cleanup process is to assess the few remaining trusses on Dali's bow and make sure none of the underwater wreckage is preventing the ship from being refloated and moved.

"It's a lot like peeling back an onion," said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Officials expect to refloat the ship within the next few days, the AP learned, after which three or four tugboats will guide it to a nearby terminal at the port where it will likely remain for a several weeks while undergoing temporary repairs. Later, the Dali will be moved to a shipyard for more substantial work.

"This was a very big milestone for our progression forward," Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District Commander for the USACE, said in the immediate aftermath of the demolition. She added that crews do not anticipate having to use any more explosives.

The Dali's crew remained on board the ship during the detonation, and no injuries or problems were reported, according to Capt. David O'Connell, commander of the Port of Baltimore.

The crew members have not been allowed to leave the grounded vessel since the disaster. They have used the time to busily maintain the Singapore-flagged ship and assist investigators. Of the crew members, 20 are from India and one is Sri Lankan.

‘Surgical Precision' Removed Steel Trusses

Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps photo

Engineers spent weeks preparing to use explosives to break down the span, which was an estimated 500 ft. long and a weight of up to 600 tons. The demolition was postponed one day because of thunderstorms.

"This is a best practice," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference prior to the bridge span's demolition, noting that there have been no injuries during the cleanup to date. "Safety in this operation is our top priority."

Fire teams were stationed in the area during the explosion in case of any problematic flying sparks, officials told the AP.

In a videographic, authorities said engineers were using precision cuts to control how the trusses break down. The method allows for "surgical precision" and is one of the safest and most efficient ways to remove steel under a high level of tension.

Hydraulic grabbers will now lift the broken sections of steel onto barges.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FBI are conducting investigations into the bridge collapse. The AP reported that the NTSB investigation is focusing on the ship's electrical system.

Officials told the AP that the operation remains on track to reopen the port's 50-ft.-deep draft channel by the end of May.

Until then, crews have established a temporary channel that is slightly shallower, allowing 365 commercial vessels to pass through the Port of Baltimore in recent weeks. The complex normally processes more cars and farm equipment than any other in the country.

(Video courtesy of Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps.)

Today's top stories