As of April 2024, A.C. McCartney has made plans to join the Parallel Ag family of dealerships. The merger of these two companies will provide more resources and territory to the loyal customers of both of these long-standing dealerships.

A.C. McCartney will remain unchanged in its name as both businesses get the chance to learn and grow from one another. This will increase Parallel Ag's family of dealerships to 17 stores across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.

"We at Parallel Ag are extremely excited to work with the team at A.C. McCartney to help serve our customers in Illinois and beyond. ACM's rich history of service and the great people there make it a perfect fit for our plans of continued growth and diversity in geography and markets. The scale we will both gain from this partnership will give us the ability to offer even more benefits and services to our customers as well as the added experience and expertise that each company brings," said Parallel Ag President Shawn Skaggs.

A.C. McCartney (ACM), founded in 1950, has five locations throughout Illinois that include Durand, Wataga, Carthage, Mt. Sterling and Fulton.

Woody McCartney, president of A.C. McCartney said "We are excited to join the Parallel Ag family. The merger provides ACM with the resources to continue to grow our business and serve our customers just as we have the past 74 years. Parallel Ag aligns perfectly with ACM's values and I am confident they are the best partner for our brand, our customers and our employees."

Parallel Ag was established Jan. 1, 2023, after Ag Solutions Group and Livingston Machinery merged and unified under the new name of Parallel Ag. The 12 stores operating across both the Midwest and Southern Plains regions have adopted the Parallel Ag name and the new identity has further strengthened their impact on the agricultural equipment industry.

In the Midwest, Parallel Ag is known for its extensive knowledge of fertilizer and chemical application equipment. In the Southern Plains, Parallel Ag is an industry leading AGCO dealer that has built a reputation in large commercial agriculture with focus on hay equipment and high-horsepower tractors. Both regions have merged their operations seamlessly and efficiently learning from each region's strengths and look forward to adding ACM to their future plans.

Both Parallel Ag and A.C. McCartney embrace an industry-leading commitment to 24/7 service for their valued customers and a dedication to a positive employee culture that encourages growth and opportunities. As Parallel Ag with A.C. McCartney the 17 store locations and 330-plus team members will continue to serve their local communities and work toward building a new entity in the agricultural and consumer industry.

Customers of both Parallel Ag and A.C. McCartney will soon witness further benefits from the merger with Parallel Ag. With a massive combined parts inventory, availability will be faster and more reliable when customers need it the most. As the used equipment market remains difficult to navigate and locate equipment, Parallel Ag and A.C. McCartney now have a broader network to provide options to buyers. Additionally with the growth of the team, more product specialists will emerge along with cross-training for employees to better serve customers.

For more information, visit www.ParallelAg.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories