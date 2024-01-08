Photo courtesy of CNH Industrial

Customer-inspired innovations from CNH's global agriculture brands Case IH and New Holland have won six 2024 AE50 awards.

These awards are determined by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). They honor the year's 50 most innovative products and systems engineered for the food and agricultural industries.

Winning Traits

The Case IH Steiger 715Quadtrac , with 778 peak horsepower, is the brand's largest and most powerful tractor. Its purpose-built engine sets a new bar for performance, delivered through a heavy-duty driveline to reach a 26.5 mph road speed that exchanges road time for time in the field.

, with 778 peak horsepower, is the brand's largest and most powerful tractor. Its purpose-built engine sets a new bar for performance, delivered through a heavy-duty driveline to reach a 26.5 mph road speed that exchanges road time for time in the field. The Case IH Steiger tractor lineup for model-year 2024 features a peak horsepower range of 467 to 699 and a simplified exhaust system that improves visibility from the cab. The Steiger 425, 475 and 525 horsepower models feature improved fuel economy as well as 35 percent faster engine response due to the addition of a new Electronic Variable Geometry turbocharger.

for model-year 2024 features a peak horsepower range of 467 to 699 and a simplified exhaust system that improves visibility from the cab. The Steiger 425, 475 and 525 horsepower models feature improved fuel economy as well as 35 percent faster engine response due to the addition of a new Electronic Variable Geometry turbocharger. The Case IH AFS Furrow Command improves overall seed and fertilizer depth control by automatically adjusting the hydraulic pressure of precision disk drills. Gauge wheel sensors help the operator make informed decisions when setting the drills' downforce by providing real-time feedback in the cab. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments, leading to improved yield quality and reduced maintenance costs.

improves overall seed and fertilizer depth control by automatically adjusting the hydraulic pressure of precision disk drills. Gauge wheel sensors help the operator make informed decisions when setting the drills' downforce by providing real-time feedback in the cab. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments, leading to improved yield quality and reduced maintenance costs. The Case IH Toolbar Lift System for the 2120 Early Riser Rigid Trailing Planter simplifies and enhances split-row planting, with industry leading ground clearance, unique ‘eye level' access for maintenance and adjustment versus traditional ‘ground level' service, and radial tires for a smoother ride.

for the 2120 Early Riser Rigid Trailing Planter simplifies and enhances split-row planting, with industry leading ground clearance, unique ‘eye level' access for maintenance and adjustment versus traditional ‘ground level' service, and radial tires for a smoother ride. The New Holland T6.180 Methane Power tracto r is the world's first commercially available methane powered tractor. It is designed to minimize emissions while maximizing profitability and productivity. The tractor delivers the same performance as its diesel equivalent with up to 30 percent lower running costs. It also offers fuel flexibility as it can run on either compressed biomethane or compressed natural gas (CNG).

r is the world's first commercially available methane powered tractor. It is designed to minimize emissions while maximizing profitability and productivity. The tractor delivers the same performance as its diesel equivalent with up to 30 percent lower running costs. It also offers fuel flexibility as it can run on either compressed biomethane or compressed natural gas (CNG). The New Holland T7 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence tractor features advanced connectivity that gives operators access to the latest precision tools, remote support and data management capabilities. It also includes the new Electronic Variable Geometry Turbo, which delivers 8 percent more torque, 11 percent more power and 18 percent higher fuel efficiency all at lower engine speeds.

These awards are further confirmation of how CNH is deploying advanced technology into innovative products that make farming more efficient, effective and sustainable.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

