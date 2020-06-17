AED Announces Paul Ryan as 2021 Summit Keynote Speaker

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

AED Announces Paul Ryan as 2021 Summit Keynote Speaker

Wed June 17, 2020 - National Edition
AED


Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan

As the business world begins to recover from the effects of COVID-19, AED has announced its Summit keynote speaker for 2021 — the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

The 2021 AED Summit will be hosted at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from Jan. 12 to 15. Attendees can expect to hear from the former Speaker on Thursday evening as a part of the conclusion of the event.

As has been the tradition in year's past, Ryan will be joined on stage by AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire for questions and discussion upon completion of the events closing dinner.

Attendees of the event can expect to be met with opinions that are overwhelmingly beneficial to the equipment industry, considering the former Speaker is on record as stating, "Our economy can't grow without new construction and we can't complete construction projects without quality equipment."

Ryan has an extensive familiarity with heavy equipment, as his family has professional ties to the construction industry. This has given him an unparalleled appreciation for how essential quality equipment is to a successful business — and to the economy.

Other notable topics that are expected to be discussed include the current political landscape, Ryan's past experiences and pressing issues that are facing the equipment industry.

AED encourage all attendees of the Summit to take advantage of this opportunity to hear from a crucial voice on matters that genuinely affect them during the Thursday night closing event.

For more information, visit www.aedsummit.com or email help@aednet.org.


 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) AED Summit Events