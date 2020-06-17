AED Announces Paul Ryan as 2021 Summit Keynote Speaker

Paul Ryan

As the business world begins to recover from the effects of COVID-19, AED has announced its Summit keynote speaker for 2021 — the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

The 2021 AED Summit will be hosted at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from Jan. 12 to 15. Attendees can expect to hear from the former Speaker on Thursday evening as a part of the conclusion of the event.

As has been the tradition in year's past, Ryan will be joined on stage by AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire for questions and discussion upon completion of the events closing dinner.

Attendees of the event can expect to be met with opinions that are overwhelmingly beneficial to the equipment industry, considering the former Speaker is on record as stating, "Our economy can't grow without new construction and we can't complete construction projects without quality equipment."

Ryan has an extensive familiarity with heavy equipment, as his family has professional ties to the construction industry. This has given him an unparalleled appreciation for how essential quality equipment is to a successful business — and to the economy.

Other notable topics that are expected to be discussed include the current political landscape, Ryan's past experiences and pressing issues that are facing the equipment industry.

AED encourage all attendees of the Summit to take advantage of this opportunity to hear from a crucial voice on matters that genuinely affect them during the Thursday night closing event.

For more information, visit www.aedsummit.com or email help@aednet.org.