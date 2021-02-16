The AED Foundation's (AEDF) grassroots campaign and Vision 2025 movement prompted a collaboration between SkillsUSA, Illinois Central College (ICC) and AEDF. This partnership helps alleviate North America's widespread technician shortage via AEDF high school recognition and college accreditation.

AEDF high school recognition establishes the pipeline of qualified technicians early and exemplifies industry excellence in academic instruction to prepare a future workforce. AEDF high school recognition is a useful tool for future heavy diesel technicians to begin their career paths. AEDF recognition works as a practical marketing approach that encourages parents, students, high school counselors, post-secondary programs and industry media to pursue qualified technicians.

"The AED Foundation is pleased to announce this essential partnership with Illinois Central College and SkillsUSA," said Jason Blake, AEDF's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Illinois Central College is one of our flagship schools and SkillsUSA brings substantial credibility, integrity and experience to workforce development."

Illinois Central College's general diesel program earned a reputation of industry excellence as the USA's top-performing school via the SkillsUSA competition. Its reputation speaks for itself, representing 95 percent of all USA finalists. The AED Foundation, SkillsUSA and ICC anticipate an influx of heavy equipment technicians in Illinois because of this effort.

AEDF accredited colleges, AED members and high school faculty collaborate to develop mutually beneficial programs for high schools and AED member dealers. The high school diesel program must exemplify one to two of the AEDF six standard requirements to qualify for recognition and an AEDF accredited college must be able to sponsor the high school program. These standards are industry certified.

