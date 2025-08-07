Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    AED's 2025 Leadership Conference Empowers the Next Generation of Equipment Industry Leaders

    AED's 2025 Leadership Conference empowers equipment industry leaders with real-world sessions and innovative workshops, fostering collaboration and preparing the next generation of dealership professionals. Attendees praised the engaging content and networking opportunities, highlighting the importance of investing in talent development.

    Thu August 07, 2025 - National Edition
    AED


    AED logo

    Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) successfully hosted its 2025 Leadership Conference August 5–7 in Las Vegas, Nev., bringing together dealer professionals from across North America for three days of leadership development and high-impact networking.

    Designed to strengthen leadership skills at all levels of the dealership, the conference delivered engaging, real-world sessions led by nationally recognized speakers and industry experts. From leadership strategies to practical tools for team management, attendees walked away equipped to lead with confidence, clarity and accountability.

    "The future of our industry depends on strong, forward-thinking leaders," said Brian P. McGuire, AED president and CEO. "The 2025 Leadership Conference was about more than training — it was about investing in people. By equipping our members with the tools to develop talent and inspire high-performing teams, we're helping dealerships thrive today and preparing the next generation of leaders for tomorrow."

    Among the highlights of the conference was AI Mini Hackathon: Rapid Innovation in Real Time, a hands-on session led by Susan Frew that challenged participants to solve real business problems using AI tools, promoting innovation and collaboration.

    In Leading Unbeatable Teams, former Navy SEAL Curt Cronin shared compelling lessons in alignment, trust and leadership drawn from his elite combat experience. In addition, Amy Parrish led an interactive session on The 4 Personality Styles, helping attendees improve communication by identifying and adapting to different personality traits within their teams. Attendees praised the conference for its engaging content and meaningful connections.

    "I brought the team here because I believe in AED and what they are doing," said attendee Joe Grady, vice president, Buck & Knobby Equipment Co. "A lot of my managers are new — so to hear different perspectives and be able to network with other dealers, I just think it's a great growth opportunity for them. I think AED has a non-biased attitude where they bring the industry together, across all groups, and show how we can work collaboratively. AED hears the voice of its members — which is us — and tailors conferences to address the challenges we face."

    For more information, visit aednet.org




