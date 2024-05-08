List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    AEF, AgGateway Highlight Digital Infrastructure at National Mall Event

    Wed May 08, 2024 - National Edition
    Global Ag Tech Initiative


    The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF) and AgGateway, two global non-profit associations working to ensure the interoperability between agricultural brands and technology platforms, announced their participation in the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) second "Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall" event.

    The event provides the opportunity for the nation's policymakers to see that together the associations are providing a foundation that is critical in shaping sustainable agriculture.

    Occuring on May 6 – 8 in the heart of the Nation's Capital, a record 25 AEM members and 30 AEM partners had booths along the National Mall highlighting the agricultural equipment industry's contributions and dedication to a sustainable future of food and farming. The event provides an opportunity for the ag industry and legislators to share in a dialogue together, promoting a better understanding of regulations, compliance and challenges.

    Compatible and interoperable systems using data standards developed and implemented through AEF and AgGateway are elemental to bringing greater efficiency, productivity and profitability, delivering on existing and evolving regulatory requirements for improving sustainability and transparency — for example, the Food and Drug Administration's New Era of Smarter Food Safety Blueprint, Section 204(d) of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

    Both AEF and AgGateway organize the pathways and forums for the equipment manufacturers and other participants in the agricultural industry to collaborate on precision farming technology.

    "We are pleased to be participating alongside AgGateway in AEM's Ag on the Mall event. The future of food and farming will increasingly be data driven, and the ability to understand, exchange and transform data into insights is made possible due to the interoperability that AEF and AgGateway are delivering today," said Norbert Schlingmann, general manager, AEF.

    "It is important for legislators to understand that precision ag technology and the vital work we're all doing individually and jointly will enable sustainable future practices and policies."

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




