AEM Applauds Passage of Historic Investment in Domestic Semiconductor Production

Mon August 01, 2022 - National Edition
AEM


Kip Eideberg, senior vice president of government and industry relations for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CHIPS and Science Act, sending it to President Biden's desk for signature.

"For years, we have watched family sustaining jobs leave our country, but with this historic, bipartisan investment in U.S.-made semiconductor production, equipment manufacturers are now poised to invest in their workers and communities, drive innovation, and strengthen America's long-term economic competitiveness and national security.

"According to a new survey, seven in ten equipment manufacturing CEOs said that the bill will allow them to create more jobs in America. Equipment manufacturers rely on a robust and reliable supply of semiconductors to make world-class equipment here in America, and we applaud Congress for passing this important bill.

"While this an important first step to enhance U.S. innovation leadership and global competitiveness, more work needs to be done. It is imperative that lawmakers continue to prioritize bipartisan solutions to our domestic supply chain challenges, bolster emerging technologies, and invest in the American worker.

"AEM will continue to work with leaders in Congress to ensure equipment manufacturers have the support and resources they need to continue to make the equipment that builds, powers and feeds the world."

For more information, visit www.aem.org/advocacy.




