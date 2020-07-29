AEM Captures Top Workplace Honor for 5th Time

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), a leading trade organization for off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, has been named a Top Workplace in southeast Wisconsin for the fifth time by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"This award is truly a testament to our dedicated, top-notch staff and its continued efforts to support our members, our industry and the customers they serve," said AEM President Dennis Slater.

"This honor is especially poignant this year because of all of the challenges and uncertainty we've faced. However, our team here at AEM continues to deliver on its mission of building momentum for our industry — all while maintaining a positive and enthusiastic outlook for the future, a can-do attitude and a customer-focused mindset."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel publishes the list based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"This award is testament to the culture we have established at AEM," said Vice President of Human Resources and Operations Judy Gaus. "We work diligently to make this an engaging and positive workplace for our innovative and diverse employees. This environment drives the quality work we do to build momentum for the off-road equipment manufacturing industry."

For more information, visit www.aem.org.