AEM recently announced a pair of new safety manual titles, offering its members and the customers they serve more user-friendly and easily accessible content on safe practices to use when operating and maintaining machinery.

The new portable rock crusher and slipform paver manuals provide up-to-date and industry-consensus resources that encourage safe equipment operation.

"AEM safety manuals couldn't be created without the valuable insights and contributions of AEM's member companies and their product safety experts, and these two manuals truly represent best practices for portable rock crusher and slipform paver operation," said AEM Safety Materials Manager Becca Basten.

AEM's safety materials are consensus documents that are developed, reviewed and approved by committees empaneled by AEM, and they represent best practices for the industry. AEM's safety materials program includes more than 55 manual titles, and they also include collateral such as videos, brochures, decals and training kits.

Oftentimes, an AEM safety manual is assigned a part number as part of a manufacturer's production process to ensure it is included with other safety literature when the equipment is sold into market.

"This integration with the manufacturing process helps AEM member companies by reinforcing their already existing risk management programs," added Basten.

When its first safety manual was published in 1969, AEM (then known as CIMA) set into motion a safety materials program that has grown and developed significantly over the half-century that followed. The goal was a simple one: Provide members with a safety manual that worked in lockstep with members' OEMs' publications and conveyed industry best practices for equipment safety. To accomplish that goal, the association enlisted members to set aside competitive differences and develop, review and approve consensus-based safety documents related to operating equipment.

"AEM safety materials offer members a high-value, economical way to deliver safety messaging to equipment operators," said Basten. "They provide an agreed-upon industry viewpoint, written in clear language, and produced in an easy-to-follow format that encourages safe equipment operation."

AEM shipped 1.2 million units worth of safety materials to its members and the public last year. While North America was the biggest destination for those materials, AEM shipped its materials into Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy and Germany as well.

AEM supports safety awareness year-round by offering an extensive array of safety products, including safety manuals and videos, with major equipment types covering aerial, agriculture, compact/portable, earthmoving, forestry, lifting, road paving and utility excavation applications. Click here to see the complete line of AEM safety materials, visit safetymaterials.org, or contact AEM's Becca Basten at [email protected]

