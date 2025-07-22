Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    AEM Touts Texas Leg of 'AEM Manufacturing Express' Tour

    The AEM Manufacturing Express tour will showcase equipment manufacturers across Texas, highlighting the industry's economic impact and innovation. Elected officials are invited to engage with job creators to promote growth and strengthen the manufacturing sector. The tour aims to inspire the next generation of equipment manufacturers.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition #15
    Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)


    AEM logo

    The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced the return of the "AEM Manufacturing Express," which will hit the road this August for a tour across Texas.

    At each of the 22 stops at manufacturing facilities, the tour will tell the stories of the men and women who make the Lone Star State an equipment manufacturing powerhouse.

    Building on the success of last year's national tour, which made more than 80 stops in 20 states and hosted more than 100 lawmakers, the "AEM Manufacturing Express" will travel across Texas to celebrate the 345,000 Texans who make the equipment that builds, powers and feeds the world.

    The tour will again invite elected officials to visit equipment manufacturers — from small, family-run businesses to global brands — and engage with job creators about how to grow and strengthen the equipment manufacturing industry in Texas and across the country.

    "The AEM Manufacturing Express is about celebrating the people behind the equipment and services our industry provides," said Megan Tanel, AEM president and CEO. "It is about honoring the hard work and ingenuity of the men and women who make our industry strong. This summer, as we travel through Texas, we are not just showcasing equipment — we are telling the stories of communities, families and innovators who power our nation. I am excited to see how this tour continues to inspire the next generation of equipment manufacturers."

    Each stop on the tour will invite employees at local facilities to take the "Manufacturing Challenge," an interactive online game, to learn more about the technology and innovations that power modern equipment manufacturing — and become advocates for the industry by joining I Make America, AEM's national grassroots campaign.

    "When manufacturing is strong, America is strong. Nowhere is this clearer than in Texas — the backbone of America's economy and an equipment manufacturing powerhouse," said Kip Eideberg, AEM's senior vice president of government and industry relations. "We are committed to engaging with lawmakers across party lines to advance policies that drive growth, boost competitiveness, strengthen communities, and ensure that the future is made in Texas. We invite all Texas lawmakers to join us."

    The list of tour dates follows:

    • Aug. 1: NXG Truck Bodies, Mt. Pleasant

    • Aug. 4: Anderson Underbridge, Greenville

    • Aug. 5: Epiroc, Garland

    • Aug. 6: C&W DustTech, Alvarado

    • Aug. 6: DY Concrete Pumps, Alvarado

    • Aug. 7: Cummins, Dallas

    • Aug. 8: Kubota, Grapevine

    • Aug. 11: Komatsu America Corp., Longview

    • Aug. 12: Watson Drill Rigs, Fort Worth

    • Aug. 13: Versalift, Waco

    • Aug. 14: Diversified Product Development, Waco

    • Aug. 18: Texas Hydraulics, Temple

    • Aug. 19: Manitex, Georgetown

    • Aug. 20: Caterpillar Engines, Seguin

    • Aug. 21: Alamo Group, Seguin

    • Aug. 22: LiuGong, Katy

    • Aug. 25: HCSS, Sugarland

    • Aug. 26: Mahindra USA, Houston

    • Aug. 27: U.S. Lube, Houston

    • Aug. 27: CICB, Deer Park

    • Aug. 28: KOBELCO, Hockley

    • Aug. 29: Tadano America Corp., Houston

    For details, visit manufacturingexpress.org.




