Rendering courtesy of Airbus

An expansion project that will double the production space at Airbus' U.S. manufacturing facility in Mobile, Ala., is passing key milestones as it moves closer to a scheduled completion in 2025.

Made in Alabama, the online news site of the state Department of Commerce, reported that the European-based commercial aircraft manufacturer recently held a "topping out" ceremony for a new model A320 Final Assembly Line (FAL) under construction as the centerpiece of the expansion project, initially launched in 2022.

In addition, construction was recently completed on two new paint shops at Airbus' Mobile site. Those facilities, located on the west side of the campus, enable Airbus to triple its monthly paint production, according to Birmingham-based HPM, the project's program manager.

Construction also has been finished on A320 hangar bays and new employee parking lots, the latter of which is important since Airbus plans to add 1,000 jobs in Mobile as a result of the expansion.

The completion of these projects supports Airbus' global commercial aircraft objective to reach a production rate of 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2027, Made in Alabama noted.

When Airbus' expansion project is complete, Mobile will further strengthen its presence as a major player in the global commercial aircraft manufacturing sector.

"Our operations in Alabama play a significant role in the expansion of Airbus' global industrial capacity," said Daryl Taylor, senior vice president of commercial aircraft operations for Airbus in the United States. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this growth will have on our region for many years to come."

Construction Is Rapidly Moving Along

The work to build the Airbus A320 FAL is proceeding on schedule at the company's campus within the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, where A320 Family and A220 aircraft are produced.

With the structural steel for the new A320 FAL fully erected, the facility's exterior skin is now being installed. Additionally, underground media channels and production floor slabs are in progress to meet the plant's "ready for jigs and tools handover" milestones later this year, Made in Alabama reported.

Meanwhile, currently contracted hangars and infrastructure are on track to be completed in the same time frame. In addition to the A320 FAL, structures now under construction include A320 hangar bays, an A320 gauging hangar, and an A220 quad bay hangar, along with an extension of the facility's delivery center.

HPM added that construction of additional support structures will extend beyond 2025.

"[We are] continually honored to work alongside the world's most prominent leader in aviation manufacturing as they exponentially increase their production capabilities within the U.S.," said HPM President Ryan Austin. "The opportunity to partner with Airbus in achieving their goals from the inception of the Mobile campus through every stage of its growth has been a rewarding experience for our team members in Alabama and across the company.

"Bright days are ahead for Airbus as they look forward to completing the FAL 320 program, which will double the size of the Airbus footprint in North America and catapult the industry to new heights," he continued.

Brasfield & Gorrie, the nationally-known Birmingham construction firm, is involved in building the new 360,000-sq.-ft. A320 FAL, in addition to other structures within the expansion. The contractor laid more than 2,000 displacement piles and poured over 1,200 cu. meters of concrete for the foundation of the assembly line.

Since Airbus arrived in Alabama in 2012, Brasfield & Gorrie has carried out over a dozen construction projects for the European aerospace giant, Made in Alabama noted.

HPM's relationship with Airbus began over 15 years ago with the construction of the aircraft maker's Mobile Engineering Center, where engineers design interiors for Airbus aircraft.

From there, the HPM project team led the development of the original A320 FAL at Brookley. Later, HPM provided program management services for the A220 FAL, which came online in 2020.

Alabama's Aerospace Sector Continues to Grow

Since beginning operations in 2015, Airbus' Mobile facility has delivered more than 400 A320 and A220 passenger jets.

The Alabama plant has given Airbus a strategic foothold in the large North American market at a time when many carriers are replacing aging aircraft with newer, more fuel-efficient models.

"Airbus' ever-expanding footprint in Mobile has become the core of a rapidly growing aerospace cluster throughout the Gulf Coast. This continued growth is a big vote of confidence in the quality and caliber of its Alabama workforce," said Angela Till, deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "Mobile remains on track to become one of the largest aerospace manufacturing hubs in the world, and I look forward to seeing Airbus reach future milestones at its Alabama home."

As part of an effort to lure more aerospace manufacturing to the state, Till led a working team from her agency on a business development mission in late July to the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow in England.

Today's top stories