List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    AGC: Contractors Share Optimistic Outlook About 2024

    Tue February 20, 2024 - West Edition #4
    AGC of California


    Regarding potential revenue gains, an optimistic 66 percent of companies predict that its revenue will experience an uptick in 2024 compared to the year prior.
    Photo courtesy of Caltrans
    Regarding potential revenue gains, an optimistic 66 percent of companies predict that its revenue will experience an uptick in 2024 compared to the year prior.
    Regarding potential revenue gains, an optimistic 66 percent of companies predict that its revenue will experience an uptick in 2024 compared to the year prior.   (Photo courtesy of Caltrans) After a survey conducted by the AGC of California, a positive outlook from contractors is apparent as respondents anticipate favorable financial performance and recruitment opportunities for their companies in 2024.   (Photo courtesy of Caltrans) When it comes to net profit expectations for 2024, approximately 61.3 percent of respondents are hopeful for an increase.   (Photo courtesy of Caltrans) More than 69 percent of those surveyed anticipate that the California construction sector will maintain its current pace or witness growth in expansion.   (Photo courtesy of Caltrans)

    The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) recently conducted a membership survey revealing feelings of optimism among contractors toward the future of the construction industry. A positive outlook is apparent as respondents anticipate favorable financial performance and recruitment opportunities for their companies in 2024.

    Photo courtesy of Caltrans

    "The collective optimism of our members is the cornerstone driving the construction industry's growth," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer, AGC of California. "It is their confidence that fuels innovation and attracts skilled talent essential to our ever-expanding workforce. The survey serves as a barometer to gauge the optimism of our members within the industry. This insight guides us in offering tangible value through our comprehensive workforce development, robust advocacy, and leadership programs that foster inclusivity."

    Noteworthy insights from the AGC of California 2024 Optimism Survey highlight the following:

    • Approximately 59 percent of survey respondents foresee growth or a moderate surge in business activities within California in 2024;
    • More than 69 percent of those surveyed anticipate that the California construction sector will maintain its current pace or witness growth in expansion;
    • Approximately 67 percent of respondents felt optimistic regarding the overall state of California's construction industry, greatly surpassing the 16.8 percent who shared a less favorable view.
    • Approximately 15 percent of respondents remained impartial, expressing a ‘neutral' perspective. A strong 80 percent of respondents felt confident in the future success and potential of their own companies' prospects in 2024.

    To take advantage of upcoming market prospects, a multitude of companies are looking to bolster their workforce and enhance their bench of skilled professionals. Notably, 47.5 percent of those surveyed anticipate stepping up their recruitment efforts in 2024, with 26.7 percent planning a slight increase, 18 percent aiming for a moderate rise and almost 2 percent preparing for a substantial upswing in hiring.

    Photo courtesy of Caltrans

    Regarding potential revenue gains, an optimistic 66 percent of companies predict that their revenue will experience an uptick in 2024 compared to the year prior — 7.6 percent foresee a significant boost, while 30.2 percent expect a moderate elevation and 27.4 percent are looking forward to a slight increase in the coming year. Conversely, 20.6 percent of firms project revenue to plateau and 14 percent anticipate a downturn.

    When it comes to net profit expectations for 2024, approximately 61.3 percent of respondents are hopeful for an increase. Meanwhile, nearly 17 percent anticipate profits to stabilize without change, and 14.1 percent foresee a marginal decline.

    "Despite a concern among the majority of respondents about the need for more skilled workers, a significant portion project that hiring will maintain its current pace or even rise in 2024," Tateishi commented. "We are committed to leveraging the scope of our workforce development programs, which are crucial for equipping future employees with the skills needed in our critical industry."

    The worries surrounding California's construction industry for the year 2024 notably revolve around a scarcity of skilled labor, with 73.7 percent expressing this concern. Stringent regulatory demands were cited by 64.2 percent, while the pressure to escalate wages and benefits was cited by 61.1 percent of respondents. When prompted to identify their primary concern, workforce pipeline development rose to the forefront for 27.4 percent of those surveyed, with regulatory issues trailing closely as the second most significant concern for 25.3 percent of respondents while, 10.5 pecent highlighted anxiety over a looming recession as their top worry.




    Today's top stories

    Caltrans Crews Respond to Atmospheric River Storms

    TDOT Eyes 2026 Completion of Highway 127 Bridge

    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    AGC of California Honors Contractors at 2024 Award Ceremony

    John Deere Premieres Next Phase of P-Tier Dozers With 950 P-Tier, 1050 P-Tier Models

    Mattracks Launches Track Conversion System for Skid Steers

    Equipment Corporation of America Appoints Rod Kern as Vice President

    After Year of Work, $212M Project to Build Mississippi Bypass Is Ahead of Schedule



     

    Read more about...

    AGC California Business News California






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA