Photo courtesy of Christopher Racioppi David Brown of Hunterdon County Polytech in Flemington earned top honors.

The heavy equipment guys had their first shot in the spotlight during the SkillsUSA-New Jersey State competition.

New Jersey added a heavy equipment category to its array of events for the first time, with five individuals participating April 13 at the HVI Services site in Branchburg Township, Somerset County.

Five students representing three New Jersey high schools made up the field of contestants: David Brown and Tyler Kinney of Hunterdon County Polytech in Flemington; Colton Harper and Brandon Nolan of Ocean County Vocational Technical School in Toms River; and Cody Boyce of Somerset County Vocational School.

The Hunterdon and Ocean County tech schools are the only ones in New Jersey with heavy equipment programs.

Earning top honors was Brown, who qualified for the SkillsUSA National Championships to be held June 24-28 in Atlanta, Ga. In second place was Kinney, and finishing third was Harper.

Brown said his experience was a good learning experience for all parties involved.

"I think that it portrayed skills and techniques in the real world outside of a classroom setting. Earning the medal is just a medal but the experience and camaraderie is what matters the most. I encourage all students to live their life with a purpose and if you can find a skill you're good at then pursue it."

New Jersey event director Sumner R. Siecke, in his second year teaching the HEOP program at Hunterdon County Polytech, was pleased to see students from the Garden State make their initial foray in the SkillsUSA competition.

"Being able to put on a competition like this was one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life." Siecke said, "When I presented our industry partners with ideas for this competition, I was amazed at the support we received. I think we were able to put on a great event that really challenged our students in all aspects of the industry of equipment operation and civil construction."

The five students participating matched skills, knowledge and wits commandeering the equipment through a variety of challenges testing their understanding of machinery operation as well as interpreting blueprints and surveying information. Contestants were tasked with excavating a foundation for a small building according to a foundation plan. They also had to build a roadway with a skid steer using a road profile plan and grade stakes.

Siecke pointed out pulling the event together was the culmination of plenty of volunteer assistance from a variety of sources. The Vollers Company and HVI services of Branchburg provided a site capable of hosting the event. They also provided numerous volunteers for site preparation, competition judges and more.

The Local 825 Operating Engineers provided assistance with site preparation, logistics and judges. Foley Caterpillar of Piscataway donated all the equipment — four skid steers and four excavators. Hunterdon Horizons Inc. and Stover Wells and Pumps, both of Flemington, provided logistical and other support for this event.

Brendan Murray, president of Vollers, said, "We're excited to be a part of this year's Skills USA competition, spotlighting future professionals and leaders in equipment operation. Both Vollers and HVI are champions of hands-on learning, believing deeply in the power of passing on the skills that have positioned us at the forefront of the construction industry since 1949. It's an honor to join forces with our fellow sponsors to support these talented students. This competition is more than just a contest; it's a platform for these young individuals to demonstrate their capabilities and start shaping the future of construction and equipment operation.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in bringing this event to life, our GPS/Machine Control Technology Team here at Vollers, HCVDS, the teams at Hunterdon Horizons, Foley Caterpillar, Cleary Machinery, Local 825, Stover's Wells and Pumps, and HVI Services."

The event was hosted by the Hunterdon County Vocational School District (HCVSD). In the 2018-2019 school year, Hunterdon County added heavy equipment operations to its selection of career and technical education classes. Instrumental in the development of the course was the initial instructor, the late Richard Hubert and the advisory board made up of industry professionals.

"Six years ago, I had the honor of joining the inaugural advisory board for Hunterdon Polytech's new Heavy Equipment course," said Siecke, an early member of that board and president of local excavating company Hunterdon Horizons Inc.

"Today marked the celebration of the first state SkillsUSA competition, where young talents from across the state demonstrated their abilities. At the start of the program, industry support was scant, but it has since grown with substantial contributions from our members. I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to Brendan Murray, Billy Brown, all the volunteers from Voller's Construction Group, the 825 Operating Engineers, Foley Cat and other industry supporters. I eagerly anticipate this event's growth across the state and its emergence as a top competition nationwide."

Todd Bonsall, the superintendent of HCVSD said, "Hunterdon County Polytech is proud to have hosted the inaugural Heavy Equipment Operator contest for NJ SkillsUSA. I am especially grateful for the unwavering support of our industry partners and Heavy Equipment instructor, Sumner R Siecke, whose dedication has turned a dream into reality. Together, they've laid the foundation for a legacy of excellence, and in their steadfast commitment, we find our strength.

"This contest isn't just about operating heavy equipment for the students; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and the boundless potential when communities unite in pursuit of a common goal. Here's to the hands that shape the future for our students — we couldn't have done it without them."

"This competition has done great things to promote education in heavy equipment and civil construction at a high school level," Siecke said. "I think the kids put on a great show. Judges expressed to me how impressed they were by the skills and knowledge of the competitors. It is my hope that more career and technical schools explore programs in this field."

