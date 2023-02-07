Darla Macomber (AGC of California photo)

The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has announced that Darla Macomber has been promoted to chief operating officer, a new position in the state's leading construction industry association. In her new role, Macomber will oversee the development and implementation of all sales, recruitment, retention, government affairs services, engagement strategies, networking events and communications.

"As a long-time AGC of California staff member, Darla has helped shape our organization into a vital resource for our members and the construction industry at large," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California, to whom Macomber reports. "Her work ethic and ideas paved her trajectory through our organization to become a shining example of what a career in construction can look like."

Macomber first came to AGC of California 12 years ago as an executive assistant and she most recently served as senior vice president of member services before being promoted to her current position.

Prior to joining AGC of California, Macomber worked for a heavy civil contractor. Her connection with the construction industry dates to her childhood. Her mother is an active owner of an excavation company and inspired her to pursue a career in construction.

"I've been entrenched in the construction industry since my childhood," said Macomber. "I'm thrilled to be the first COO of AGC of California and look forward to continuing to serve our members and the industry."

AGC of California also announced the following promotions:

Nasim Adeli to small/underrepresented business partnership manager;

Yuhi Aizawa Combatti to director, diversity, equity and inclusion;

Anh Marquez, special projects coordinator;

Justina Moran, membership assistant, statewide;

Mary Alyssa Rancier to senior public policy coordinator;

Ashley Rowe to director, engagement, Northern California;

Seraephina Tarriel to contract administrator; and

Michael Woodbury to senior training and education coordinator.

