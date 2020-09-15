AGC of Minnesota Offers STP to Develop Career Opportunities

The Associated General Contractors of America's Supervisory Training Program (STP) is a construction-specific training curriculum developed, updated and field-tested by and for contractors. Supervisory skill — or the lack of it — directly affects every company's bottom line.

According to the AGC, STP can help employees improve their leadership skills, including communication, productivity, understanding of contract documents, scheduling and risk management.

This comprehensive six-unit program focuses on the knowledge and skills that every supervisor must have to be an effective manager of people, time, equipment and materials.

Every STP course is activity-based, with discussions, case histories, problems and exercises. Participants in STP courses draw upon their field experience and learn by interaction with others from all areas of the construction industry.

AGC of Minnesota offers STP courses four times each year:

January/February

March/April

September/October

November/December

Who Should Participate in STP?

STP has been the professional development resource of choice for more than 150,000 construction supervisors and managers in the United States. Individuals attending STP courses include anyone on a construction job site in a supervisory role from the new supervisor and foreman to the experienced superintendent.

For more information, call Ana Brewster at 651/796-2181 or visit agcmn.org.

What About COVID-19?

AGC of Minnesota has been successfully offering STP classes remotely for years. While in-person classroom seating will be limited in order to promote safety, online attendees will receive the same interactive education, including participating in small groups with other students.