AGC of Minnesota to Host Its 21st Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Tue August 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
AGC of Minnesota

The 21st Annual AGC of Minnesota Sporting Clays Fundraiser will be held Sept. 16. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
The 21st Annual AGC of Minnesota Sporting Clays Fundraiser will be held Sept. 16. (AGC of Minnesota photo)



The 21st Annual AGC of Minnesota Sporting Clays Fundraiser to benefit the AGC of Minnesota Foundation will be held Sept. 16, at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club 2920 220th St E. in Prior Lake, Minn.

Registration includes 100 rounds of sporting clays, foam earplugs, beverages on the course, social hour snacks, dinner and awards. Lunch is not included in registration, however, the restaurant at the Club will be open for lunch from 11:30 to 12:45.

Awards will be presented to the Top Woman, Top Gun and Top Team.

Shooters should bring safety glasses and 125 lead or steel shotgun shells (shot size is at the discretion of the shooter – 7.5, 8 or 9 are common sizes for sporting clays). If registering more than one team, please register teams separately.

Sponsorships

Sponsors, donors and hosts will be recognized at the event, on the AGC website and on the 2020 registration form. Sponsorships may be purchased along with registration. Depending on the particular sponsorship, sponsors will receive logo recognition on course signage, logo listed in the program slides, on the registration page (logos listed as sponsorships are received), at event table tents, and with a personal thanks during the event program.

For more information, visit agcmn.org/event-details/40/2020-sporting-clays-fundraiser.

This year's schedule is:

  • 12:00 p.m. Registration
  • 12:40 p.m. Course Safety Talk
  • 1:00 p.m. Shotgun Start
  • 4:00 p.m Social Hour
  • 4:45 p.m. Dinner

(Silent Auction closes at 5:15)

  • 5:30 p.m. Awards and Drawings


