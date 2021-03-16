The Associated General Contractors of North Dakota has scholarships available for high school seniors pursuing a career in construction. These scholarships are for the 2021-2022 school year. The deadline is April 27, 2021. Scholarship details and applications are available at agcnd.org and buildnd.org.

$1,500 scholarships available at North Dakota State University for Construction Management or Construction Engineering

$1,500 scholarships available at University of Mary for Construction Management

$750 scholarships available at Bismarck State College for Construction Technology; Welding Technology; or other construction-related majors

$750 scholarships available at North Dakota State College of Science for Construction Management Technology; Civil Engineering and Land Surveying Technology; Building Construction Technology; Architectural Drafting and Estimating Technology; Diesel Technology; or Welding Technology

"The AGC of ND is continually looking to partner with the next generation of industry professionals and is proud to assist with the financial aspect with our scholarship program," said Russ Hanson, AGC of ND executive vice president.

The AGC of ND is a 400-member construction industry trade association. The AGC of ND has been awarding scholarships since 1964. The AGC of ND has awarded more than $1,000,000 in scholarships since the program began.

