Photo courtesy of AGC of California The AGC of California and PCL Construction recently hosted a Mental Health Awareness Stand Down at PCL’s job site within the Los Angeles Chargers Training Facility.

On May 17, in a collaborative effort, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) and PCL Construction hosted a Mental Health Awareness Stand Down. The event took place at PCL's job site within the Los Angeles Chargers Training Facility, casting a spotlight on critical mental health issues in the construction industry, including substance misuse disorders and the alarming suicide rates among workers. This initiative is part of a comprehensive effort to promote workplace safety and holistic wellness.

For 45 minutes, all onsite work ceased and workers gathered for a comprehensive presentation focused on mental health awareness. This session is designed to educate participants on recognizing early signs of mental distress, engaging in proactive conversations about mental health and integrating effective wellness practices into their daily routines. By uniting the efforts of AGC of California, PCL and Youturn Health, the Stand-Down aimed to cultivate a robust culture of support and understanding, reinforcing the construction industry's commitment to its workforce's mental and emotional well-being.

Photo courtesy of AGC of California

"Mental health challenges in our sector are profound, manifesting in high rates of substance misuse and suicide," Peter Tateishi, CEO of AGC of California, stated. "By partnering with PCL for this stand-down, we aimed to propel the conversation forward about mental health in the workplace. Together, we are mobilizing resources and strategies to embed the wellness of every worker into our daily safety practices."

"This is a phenomenal opportunity to break down some of the stigma that keeps so many people in the construction industry from reaching out for help," said Hamilton Baiden, CEO of Youturn Health, who spoke to PCL's employees at the stand-down event. "These men and women are tough — they have to be to work in construction — but it doesn't mean they don't struggle, and they need to know that it's okay get support."

PCL not only hosted the event, but also has actively participated in shaping its own program to addresses the nuanced needs of the industry. Recently, the company announced the adoption of Lyra Health, the leading provider of workforce mental health, into its U.S. benefits package. The new integration offers all U.S. employees six complimentary therapy sessions and an array of other additional mental health resources.

"I believe the foundation of every successful project lies not only in ensuring physical safety but also in nurturing the mental well-being of our team," said Michael Headrick, PCL vice president and district manager. "We are dedicated to creating an environment where mental health is prioritized and every employee feels supported and valued. We are grateful for our partnership with AGC of California and the opportunity to co-host an event that speaks to who we are as a company."

The partnership between AGC of California and PCL Construction exemplifies a powerful model of collaboration where leadership and resources come together to enhance workers' well-being.

About AGC of California

The Associated General Contractors of California is a premier construction trade association representing contractors across the state. AGC members provide a diverse range of commercial construction services, including large-scale building projects and complex infrastructure developments. As a leader in the industry, AGC of California prioritizes safety and champions initiatives that advocate for mental health and worker support.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $7 billion in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100 percent employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets.

For more information, visit PCL.com.

