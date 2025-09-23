Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    AGCMN Hosts 26th Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

    The AGC Minnesota hosted its 26th Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club, with 240 shooters raising funds for the AGCMN Foundation. The event featured raffles and auctions, congratulating top performers and generating support for scholarships in construction.

    September 23, 2025 - Midwest Edition #20

    AGC of Minnesota


    AGC Minnesota's (AGCMN) 26th annual AGC Sporting Clays fundraiser was a sold-out success. On a perfect fall day, 240 shooters participated on Sept. 10 at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn.

    Thousands of dollars were raised for the AGCMN Foundation, which provides scholarships to young people pursuing careers in the construction industry. This year's tournament featured raffles for four guns, and an amazing assortment of raffle and silent auction items to bid on.

    Congratulations to Top Team — Grazzini Brothers with their score of 452; Top Woman — Amanda Meinholz of Kraus-Anderson Insurance for her score of 81; and Greg Grazzini (Grazzini Brothers & Company) and Ben Portillo (Northland Concrete & Masonry) for tying for the Top Gun award with their score of 97.

    To see the complete set of photos, use the QR code or visit flic.kr/s/aHBqjCurz6.

    For more information, visit agcmn.org.

    Tournament participants bought lunch bags of raffle tickets to spend on various raffle prizes. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
    Sponsored by Kraus-Anderson, the bingo board offered participants the chance to win a cash prize of $500 or a Tristar Trinity shotgun. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
    Ben Portillo (L) of Northland Concrete & Masonry and Greg Grazzini of Grazzini Brothers & Company tied for Top Gun with a score of 97. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
    Amanda Meinholz of Kraus-Anderson Insurance took the Top Woman award with a score of 81. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
    (L-R): Greg Grazzini of Grazzini Brothers; Hunter Nielsen of Mortenson; Jon Edge of McPhillips Sweeping; Guido Gliori of Grazzini Brothers; and Jake Boerboon of Kraus-Anderson, took the Top Team Award with a combined score of 452. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
    Seven of the 2025 AGC of Minnesota scholarship recipients were on hand at the Sporting Clays Fundraiser, which is the AGC of Minnesota Foundation’s primary annual fundraiser for scholarships. Most scholarship recipients attended the golf tournament in August. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
    Eddison Saywon (C), one of two Kraft Family Scholarship recipients of 2025, poses with Arne and Jane Kraft. The Kraft Family Scholarship is the first AGC of Minnesota endowed scholarship, presented by the Kraft family in honor of Arne Kraft’s 90th birthday this year. For more information on the AGC of Minnesota foundation, visit agcmn.org/foundation. (AGC of Minnesota photo)




