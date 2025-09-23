The AGC Minnesota hosted its 26th Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club, with 240 shooters raising funds for the AGCMN Foundation. The event featured raffles and auctions, congratulating top performers and generating support for scholarships in construction.

AGC Minnesota's (AGCMN) 26th annual AGC Sporting Clays fundraiser was a sold-out success. On a perfect fall day, 240 shooters participated on Sept. 10 at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn.

Thousands of dollars were raised for the AGCMN Foundation, which provides scholarships to young people pursuing careers in the construction industry. This year's tournament featured raffles for four guns, and an amazing assortment of raffle and silent auction items to bid on.

Congratulations to Top Team — Grazzini Brothers with their score of 452; Top Woman — Amanda Meinholz of Kraus-Anderson Insurance for her score of 81; and Greg Grazzini (Grazzini Brothers & Company) and Ben Portillo (Northland Concrete & Masonry) for tying for the Top Gun award with their score of 97.

To see the complete set of photos, use the QR code or visit flic.kr/s/aHBqjCurz6.

