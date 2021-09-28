Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AGCMN Hosts Record-Breaking Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Tue September 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
AGC of Minnesota


On Sept. 15, the AGC of Minnesota Foundation held its annual Sporting Clays event at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn. In addition to topping last year's record attendance, it also was the organization's top-grossing Sporting Clays event in history.

Money was raised through registration, BINGO, a silent auction and raffles to benefit the AGC Minnesota Foundation's annual scholarship program, providing educational funds to students pursuing construction careers.

This year's winners were Team Grazzini #1 (Top Team); Jay Andrews of Northwest Area Jaycees (Top Gun); and Paige Brosseth of Wilson McShane (Top Female).

This year’s AGC of Minnesota Sporting Clays fundraiser Top Team was Grazzini #1 — Gregory Grazzini, Jake Boerboon, Dan Meyer, Greg Peters and Rick Scott (not pictured), with a score of 450.
With a score of 96, Jay Andrews of Northwest Area Jaycees took home the Top Gun award; this year’s Top Female winner is Paige Brosseth of Wilson McShane, with a score of 62.
AGC’s 2021 Annual Partners, including RDO Equipment Co., this event’s title sponsor.
A shooter takes aim at the AGC of Minnesota’s Sporting Clays event.
(L-R): Representing Kraus-Anderson Insurance, Amanda Stadtler, Sorel Johnson, Tammy Lofthus, Justin Voerster and Taylor Bohman paused for a team photo.
Mike McShane of Northern Dewatering ejects shotgun shells between shots.
The Veit team is ready for action.
New this year: a prize wheel sponsored by Northland Concrete & Masonry Company. Participants spun the wheel for raffle tickets to win a Tristar shotgun.




