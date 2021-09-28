On Sept. 15, the AGC of Minnesota Foundation held its annual Sporting Clays event at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn. In addition to topping last year's record attendance, it also was the organization's top-grossing Sporting Clays event in history.

Money was raised through registration, BINGO, a silent auction and raffles to benefit the AGC Minnesota Foundation's annual scholarship program, providing educational funds to students pursuing construction careers.

This year's winners were Team Grazzini #1 (Top Team); Jay Andrews of Northwest Area Jaycees (Top Gun); and Paige Brosseth of Wilson McShane (Top Female).

